In-State Transfer Talks UCLA's Dominant Season-Opening Win
The No. 22 UCLA Bruins (1-0) received incredible play all across the roster on Monday night in their season-opening win over Rider University, 85-50. USC transfer Kobe Johnson joined his rival school this season and delivered a productive game in his first home game in Westwood.
The junior forward finished the contest with 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Johnson did a little bit of everything but showed a strong presence on the glass and found ways to the basket with ease all night long.
"I just brought here that energy, bring that leadership, bring that greediness," Johnson said postgame. "That's exactly what coach wanted me to do when I came here, I'm just trying to do whatever I can to help this team win. Try to leave a mark with this team in this history, try to do whatever. We got a great group of guys and I think we could do something really special. I'm just trying to do whatever we can to help us win."
Early in the ballgame fellow transfer guard Skyy Clark was in foul trouble with a pair of fouls that limited his playing time for the remainder of the game. Clark did finish with a team-high seven assists as he focused on facilitating the ball more than anything.
With one of the team's top scorers being limited, the slack was picked up by sophomore guard Sebastian Mack who had an impressive performance, shooting 2-3 from three-point range and completing the game with 12 points.
Johnson is well aware of the wide spread amount of talent on this roster and is beyond confident in whoever steps on the floor to make an impact for this team.
"I think that's the motto of this team, next man up," Johnson said. "If one of us gets in foul trouble like Skyy [Clark] did, you gotta have people like Sebastian [Mack] who stepped up, be able to play the minutes that he got, be able to contribute and help this team win."
The Bruins forced four turnovers in the first four minutes and finished with 14 for the game. They were able to generate 18 points off turnovers and took advantage of every extra opportunity. Even against an inferior opponent, there is much to be said about this team's grit and will to earn every possession.
"I think we could be a scrappy team, I think we showed that tonight," Johnson said. "I think we showed that we could turn teams over a whole lot and create offense from that. So, as long as we just keep doing that we'll be in a great position."
Johnson and the Bruins will take their 1-0 record to Nevada this Friday night as they will compete against New Mexico at a neutral site. It will be interesting to see how this new group of players will mesh in a much bigger game against a team with a similar national contending pedigree.
