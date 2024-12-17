Is UCLA Freshman Perry Poised for a Breakout?
The UCLA Bruins sit atop the Big Ten standings going into their game against the Prairie View A&M on Tuesday. Given the Bruins's record of 9-1, while Prairie View sits at 1-9, freshman guard Trent Perry may be primed for a breakout performance.
Perry has found time on the court this season, playing in 10 games. While he has not started a game for the Bruins so far on the season, Perry's presence when he is on the court has elevated UCLA to some big wins thus far on the season.
In his 10 games, Perry has a 38.5% field goal percentage and a 40% 3-point percentage and has averaged just under 15 minutes of court action a game. Perry adds depth to the Bruins on both offense and defense and has been a good asset coming off of the bench.
While only averaging five points a game for UCLA, Perry has had himself a few games to showcase what he can bring to the team. Dropping a collegiate career-high 10 points against the Cal State Titans, nine points against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, and 8 points against both the Idaho State Bengals and New Mexico Lobos, Perry has found his time to shine.
Given that the Prairie View A&M team has not had a strong campaign to begin the season, Perry may get a chance to show off on the court if UCLA takes a big enough lead, giving a rest to their starters and showcasing their youngsters.
UCLA's recent game against Arizona, which improved the Bruins' win streak to eight games, saw Perry featured in ten minutes of action. While he only put up one point on a free throw attempt and went 0-2 in field goal attempts, Perry will look for another chance to drop a new collegiate high.
Perry's rebounding skills thus far have been exceptional given his youth, totaling 21 total rebounds, with 15 of them being on defense.
Perry has found ways to be an asset rather than a hindrance for the older members of the squad. Fans should expect to see Perry provide to the Bruins much more as the season rolls on.
