Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Bruins' Win Over Prairie View A&M

The No. 18 UCLA Bruins (10-1) earned a 111-75 blowout win on Tuesday night at home, taking down Prairie View A&M. The Bruins have now won nine straight games and are starting to show their ability to become a dangerous scoring team heading into their toughest games of the year.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the Bruins' top scoring performance of the season, with five different players scoring in double figures. The Bruins are peaking at the right time as their toughest games are on the horizon.
The Bruins were blazing hot shooting the basketball, scoring over 100 for the first time this season. They shot 59% from the field on 36 made shots with an impressive 10-of-21 mark from 3-point range, good enough for 47.6% from downtown.
UCLA's top scorer was junior Dylan Andrews, who continues to improve as he posted a season-high 21 points while tying his season-high in assists with six. He knocked down three of the four 3-point attempts he took and was 8-of-12 overall from the field.
Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau put together another solid performance with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists. There has not been a more pleasant surprise to the Bruins program than the former Oregon State transfer, who joined UCLA this past offseason.
Senior guard Kobe Johnson chipped in with 12 points, five rebounds, and seven assists while sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. poured in 14 points and four rebounds. The fifth and final scorer in double-digits was freshman guard Trent Perry who finished with a season-high 11 points.
The Bruins forced 17 turnovers and pulled down 12 offensive rebounds, two areas that have needed improvement since their lone loss early in the year against New Mexico. They were able to attempt 10 more shots than the Panthers due to their ability to earn second-chance opportunities.
The Bruins will take three days off before they travel to the East Coast to play at Madison Square Garden in New York City, matching up with the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5). It has been a struggle of a season so far for the Tar Heels, coming off a six-point loss to No. 7 Florida on Tuesday night.
