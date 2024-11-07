Matchup Preview/Opponent Overview For Bruins' Next Game
With its two 40-point halves, the UCLA men's basketball team took home the victory in its season opener against Rider Broncs on Monday. Three men led the way to those dominant two quarters.
Kobe Johnson started his season strong by putting up 12 points while playing 30 minutes on the court. He also accumulated eight rebounds and three assists. Another star on the floor was Dylan Andrews. Andrews dropped 14 points in 27 minutes played and had six assists.
The star who scored the most points for UCLA, though, was forward Tyler Bilodeau. Bilodeau led his team with 18 points in 22 minutes played, with six receptions. Those three men, along with Sebastian Mack, had double-digit numbers to help propel the team to victory.
On Friday, UCLA takes on New Mexico, where only one team can walk away with a zero in the loss column. In New Mexico's first game this season, it walked away with a victory over Nicholls, scoring 91 points while holding its opponents to 84.
Some names UCLA should not take lightly heading into its Friday night clash are Nelly Junior Joesph, Donovan Dent and Mustapha Amzil.
Joesph led New Mexico's offense scoring 28 points in 36 minutes of play, with 16 rebounds and 2 assists. The second leading scorer was Dent, dropping 15 points in 38 minutes of play, with 11 assists. Amzil scored 13 points, with 13 rebounds and 2 assists in 32 minutes of court time.
Friday's matchup should showcase some great defense and offensive numbers. A story to watch is to see how close these teams can make this game, both scoring over 80 points in their first game played.
While there may be some highs and lows throughout the season, both teams mustn't have the other run up the score. UCLA's defense will undoubtedly try to keep Joesph's offense quiet if they look to walk away with the victory. Similarly, New Mexico will keep its eyes on Bilodeau on offense.
Another key to success for these teams is to make sure their rebound game and assists are in full force. Regardless of high-point scorers, the defense will control the game if either team wishes to keep it close.
