UCLA Basketball: Read Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Touching Salute to Bill Walton
The basketball world and the UCLA community are mourning as we've lost the great Bill Walton. Walton passed away on Monday of cancer. He was 71 years old.
Everyone close and dear to Walton is sending tributes to him, including UCLA legend and basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Abdul-Jabbar said his final goodbye to Walton via this special Twitter/X post.
Walton and Abdul-Jabbar will forever be linked as the two are UCLA royalty. They took UCLA to new heights and made the Bruins into the blueblood that we know them today. Although they didn't play together, they were only a few years apart, with Walton playing in Westwood from 1971-74 and Abdul-Jabbar from 1966-69.
Both of their resumes are unmatched. Walton led UCLA to two championships, was twice named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, was a three-time National College Player of the Year, was a three-time Consensus first-team All-American, won the James E. Sullivan award, and has the No. 32 retired in the rafters at the Pauley Pavilion.
Walton is genuinely one of one, and Abdul-Jabbar is just one of the few who touched him in one way or another. The legend and one-of-a-kind personality will truly be missed.
