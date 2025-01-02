Remembering a UCLA Champion
UCLA men’s basketball is reflecting on the life and legacy of one of its important figures, Don Saffer, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 78. A former guard for the Bruins, Saffer’s contributions to UCLA’s basketball dynasty in the late 1960s were integral to the team’s back-to-back NCAA championships in 1967 and 1969.
Saffer’s tenure with the Bruins came during a golden era of college basketball, one that was shaped by the leadership of legendary head coach John Wooden. While Wooden’s UCLA squads are perhaps best known for players like Lew Alcindor (later Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) and Bill Walton, Saffer’s role was no less significant. As part of the 1967 and 1969 national championship-winning teams, Saffer played a crucial supporting role, showcasing his versatility and defensive prowess on the court.
In a program statement released on social media, UCLA men’s basketball expressed its condolences, stating:
“Former UCLA guard Don Saffer, a member of two NCAA championship-winning teams (1967, 1969), passed away last Thursday at age 78. The UCLA men’s basketball program sends its deepest condolences to the Saffer family.”
This message reflects the lasting impact that Saffer had, not only as a player but as a member of the broader UCLA basketball community.
Though he may not have been the most recognized name from those championship teams, Saffer’s selflessness and team-first mentality made him a valuable asset. His ability to contribute in multiple areas of the game helped solidify the foundation that led to UCLA’s dominance in college basketball. His leadership on and off the court served as an example for his teammates and future generations of Bruins.
Saffer’s passing marks another loss for the UCLA basketball family, following the passing of several other key figures from the program’s storied history. His legacy, however, is immortalized in the two national championships he helped the Bruins win, a testament to his place in the pantheon of greats in UCLA basketball history.
Off the court, Saffer remained a loyal Bruin and was involved in various community efforts. His love for the university and his commitment to maintaining connections with former teammates and fans remained strong throughout his life.
As the basketball world remembers Saffer, his legacy is defined not just by the championships he helped win but by the quiet leadership and dedication that defined his career. His passing is a reminder of the countless individuals who played their part in creating the legendary legacy of UCLA basketball.
