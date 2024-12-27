The Unlikely Bond Between Mick Cronin and Sebastian Mack
At first glance, the pairing of Mick Cronin and Sebastian Mack might seem counterintuitive: a coach known for his relentless focus on defense and a guard with a natural instinct to score at will.
Yet from the moment Cronin encountered Mack, something about the fit was undeniable — something that would ultimately draw the offensively gifted guard to UCLA, where his game would evolve under Cronin’s no-nonsense, sometimes brash coaching style.
Mick Cronin isn’t the first name that comes to mind when you think of offensive prodigies. His teams have long been defined by grit, grind and defensive tenacity, emphasizing rebounding and stopping opponents rather than scoring. So when Jeff Kaufman, the head coach at Coronado High, first pitched Mack to Cronin, it didn’t seem to align with the Bruins' typical style of play. Kaufman called Mack a “Mick Cronin kind of player,” but for a while, Cronin wasn’t entirely convinced.
However, after a series of key moments — a campus visit, a chance to watch Mack in action — it became clear to Cronin: he wasn’t going to let a talent like Mack slip away. What had initially seemed like an unlikely match wasn’t about basketball style alone. It was about a shared mentality.
Both Cronin and Mack hailed from the same Midwest coaching culture, one steeped in tough love and high expectations. Cronin’s coaching lineage traces back to iron-fisted mentors like Bob Huggins and Rick Pitino. Similarly, Mack had been molded by coaches like Shawn Frison, who pushed him from an early age with rigorous drills and accountability, never tolerating mediocrity. Both were products of a no-nonsense system — where the bar was set high, and the only option was to meet it.
For Mack, that was exactly the kind of environment he craved. He didn’t want a coach who would coddle him. He wanted someone who would challenge him, someone who would demand his best. That’s what Cronin offered, and it’s one of the key reasons Mack ultimately chose UCLA.
Mack’s freshman season in Westwood wasn’t easy. UCLA was in transition, reeling from the loss of a talented senior class. As the only proven off-dribble scorer on the team, Mack was thrust into a leadership role he wasn’t fully ready for. The Bruins finished the season 16-17, with Mack learning what it meant to be the focal point of a team with little margin for error.
Things only became more difficult when Mack injured his toe early in the season — a painful turf toe injury that would worsen during a January game against USC. Despite the pain, Mack was determined to play through it.
The physical toll didn’t deter him. He played all 33 games that year, enduring the frustration of an underperforming team while gaining invaluable experience. Those lessons would prove essential as he prepared for the next phase of his UCLA career.
After a tough rookie season, many assumed Mack might leave. The Bruins had bolstered their backcourt with multiple transfers, which left Mack’s future with the team in doubt. But instead of entering the transfer portal, Mack sought out Cronin for advice, knowing he would get the kind of candid, straight talk he had grown to value.
Cronin didn’t sugarcoat it. He told Mack that he would have to earn his spot in the rotation, just like any other player. He also made it clear that Mack needed to improve in key areas: defense, shot selection, and playmaking. These were tough adjustments for a player accustomed to being the team’s primary scorer. But Cronin’s message was simple: earn your place, or risk being left behind.
For Mack, that blunt honesty was exactly what he needed.
Fast forward to the present, and Mack has become one of UCLA’s most explosive weapons off the bench. He’s the first player called upon to inject energy and scoring when the team needs a spark. His growth is evident not just in his stats, but in his maturity as a player — a maturity that has allowed him to embrace his role on a much deeper, more talented UCLA roster.
In a season where the Bruins have reloaded with fresh talent, it’s easy to forget that Mack was the foundation of their backcourt last year—the player who kept them competitive in moments of adversity. But as Cronin continues to shape his vision for the team, Mack remains a pivotal piece — a player whose growth could be the difference between a good season and a great one for UCLA basketball.
For now, Mack keeps working, because that’s what Mick Cronin would expect.
