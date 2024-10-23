UCLA Basketball: 14 Former Bruins Set for NBA Opening Week
The UCLA Basketball program is one of the most dominant in the NCAA, boasting more national championships than any other college in history at 11.
Additionally, UCLA has finished as a runner-up in 2006 and made it to the Final Four in 2007, 2008, and 2021.
Naturally, this means the Bruins are well-represented in the history of the NBA. And this tradition continues with 14 players sitting on NBA rosters as we head into Opening Week.
The most recent player to make the NBA is center Adem Bona, who was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. In his final year at UCLA, Bona was named first-team Pac-12, Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Another Bruin making their NBA debut is guard Jaylen Clark of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who missed all of last season due to injury. In his final season at UCLA, Clark was named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, NABC Defensive Player of the Year, and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is set to enter his second season with the Miami Heat, after averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. A former Pac-12 Player of the Year, Jaquez was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team last season.
One of the most exciting stories this season is Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who is returning to the NBA after missing more than two seasons due to injury. In the five years he played, Ball averaged 11.9 points, 6.2 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.
The most veteran names on the list are power forward/center Kevin Love of the Heat and guard Russell Westbrook of the Denver Nuggets, who both joined the NBA in 2008.
Love is a former NBA champion (2016) and five-time All-Star who was named the NBA's most-improved player in 2011 after leading the league in rebounds. In his career, he has averaged 16.5 points, 6.7 total rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
Westbrook is a former NBA MVP (2017) and nine-time All-Star who led the league in assists for three years (2018, 2019, 2021) and was the scoring champion for two (2015, 2017). In his career, Westbrook has averaged 21.7 points, 8.1 assists, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday is fresh off of winning his second Olympic gold medal. He is also a two-time NBA Champion (2021, 2024), a two-time All-Star, and has been named to six NBA all-defensive teams. Since his debut in 2009, Holiday has averaged 16.6 points, 6.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals.
Other players on rosters in the NBA Opening Week are Kyle Anderson (Golden State Warriors), Aaron Holiday (Houston Rockets), Johnny Juzang (Utah Jazz), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Norman Powell (Los Angeles Clippers), and Peyton Washington (Nuggets).
