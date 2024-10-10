UCLA Basketball: Bruins Finalize 2024-25 Schedule

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟓 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄.



UCLA’s full men’s basketball schedule has dropped ... this includes all game times & broadcast designations.



📆⏰: https://t.co/kx3hryUQxT

🎟️🏀: https://t.co/Mgax1MLpOu pic.twitter.com/fRk9p2y4BA