UCLA Basketball: Bruins Finalize 2024-25 Schedule
The UCLA Bruins men's basketball team has officially announced its schedule for the highly anticipated 2024-25 college season. As one of the premier programs in the country, the Bruins are looking to build off a lackluster season in 2023-24.
Under head coach Mick Cronin the program will attempt to get back into the national spotlight this season with their reloaded roster full of key transfer portal acquisitions.
One challenge for the Bruins a season ago was their youth. Cronin's group was feisty last season as they tried their best to compete at a high level in their last season as a member of the Pac-12. Unfortunately, the team just did not have the experience needed for a run at a seeding in the March Madness tournament.
In the offseason coach Cronin made it a point of emphasis to bring talent and experience into the Bruins' locker room. This 2024-25 roster features transfers like Kobe Johnson and highly-popular guard Skyy Clark who left Louisville in favor of UCLA.
During an interview with Joe Tipton of On3 Clark talked about his reasoning behind joining the Bruins in the spring of 2024.
“It’s home,” Clark said. “I was raised in LA. I was recruited by Cronin and the coaching staff in the past and I trust in their vision for the team and for me.”
Johnson also had a lot to say about his new head coach in Westwood, when he took the time to talk to Ira Gorawara of the 'Daily Bruin' about his decision to leave cross-town rival USC for Cronin and the Bruins.
“I know what he’s (Cronin is) all about, I know what he brings to the table. I know how he coaches his players, how he wants them to be, and how he gets the best out of them,” Johnson said. “That’s exactly what I want, that’s exactly why I came here, that’s exactly why I wanted to come play for him.”
For Cronin and the Bruins, their eyes are set on making it to the 'big dance' in March where they will have a shot at basketball immortality. The Bruins' head coach has shown an infectious attitude that seems to have garnered the respect of his players. A team full of guys who are willing to invest in the philosophies of their coach usually has success as they are more likely to play as a group instead of as individuals.
