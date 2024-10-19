UCLA Basketball: Former Bruin Goes Off in NBA Exhibition Game
The UCLA Bruins have always had a major presence in the NBA, represented by multiple basketball legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Reggie Miller, Bill Walton, Russell Westbrook, and Jrue Holiday.
Now, it seems that yet another Bruin is making their presence known.
In an exhibition game on Thursday, Oct. 17, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark recorded 11 points, four rebounds, four steals, and one assist across 21 minutes in a 132-126 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
This marks a return to form for the talented guard after suffering an Achilles rupture in his last season with UCLA.
Early on in his basketball career, Clark developed into a two-way threat, excelling equally on defense and offense. In high school, he led Etiwanda High in Rancho Cucamonga to the CIF Southern Section Open Division regional finals while averaging 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
Clark joined UCLA Basketball in 2020, serving as a reserve guard in his freshman year. Across 31 games, he averaged nine minutes with 2.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game.
In the 2021-2022 season, Clark missed six games due to concussions and most played off the bench. Across 29 games, he averaged 18.1 minutes played with 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, one assist, and 1.1 steals per game. He was named to the 2022 Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.
Clark truly came into his own in his junior year. Now an official starter, Clark averaged 30.5 minutes played with 13 points, six total rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He also led the Pac-12 Conference with 2.6 steals per game.
Clark received numerous accolades for his junior year, including Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, National Association of Basketball Coaches Defensive Player of the Year, and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Unfortunately, Clark's season came to an abrupt end when he suffered a ruptured Achilles in UCLA's final regular season game against Arizona. This would rule him out for both the 2023 Pac-12 tournament and the 2023 NCAA tournament.
Despite this, Clark declared himself for the 2023 NBA Draft and was selected by the Timberwolves with the 53rd overall pick in the second round. He signed a two-way contract with the organization on July 7, 2023.
On March 28, 2024, Clark was transferred to the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G League for rehab.
Now, it seems that Clark is being eased into the NBA proper. Hopefully, he'll become an integral piece to Minnesota's already dynamic defense.
