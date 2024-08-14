UCLA Basketball: Former Bruins Star Signs New 4-Year NBA Deal
Former UCLA men's basketball standout Johnny Juzang has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Utah Jazz, the team announced. The deal is reportedly worth $11.43 million and will be fully guaranteed for the first year. After the first year, the contract will not be guaranteed, per Michael Scotto.
Juzang has earned a new NBA contract after going undrafted during the 2022 NBA Draft. The shooting guard signed a two-way contract with the Jazz after the draft but missed time in his rookie season due to both a concussion and a wrist sprain. He made his NBA debut that February and has spent time with both the Jazz and their G-league affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.
In his most recent season with the Jazz, Juzang averaged 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while appearing in 20 games with five starts. The year prior, Juzang averaged 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game in 18 games.
Prior to heading to the NBA, Juzang spent two years with UCLA and one year with Kentucky. The Harvard-Westlake product and Los Angeles native spent his freshman season with Kentucky, where he averaged 2.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game. Following his freshman year, Juzang opted to return home in part to be closer to his family and transferred to UCLA.
Juzang joined the Bruins for the 2020-21 season, helping UCLA reach the NCAA Final Four for the first time in 13 years. Juzang averaged 16.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game before putting together a phenomenal postseason performance. Juzang became the first UCLA player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Reggie Miller to score at least 20 points during each of their first two March Madness games.
Juzang helped the Bruins advance past No. 1 Michigan, and make it to the Final Four, where the Bruins lost to Gonzaga on a crushing buzzer-beater. Juzang was named the East Region Tournament MVP and to the All-Tournament Team.
The former Bruin returned for the 2021-22 season, leading the Bruins in scoring for the second straight season as he averaged 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Juzang did battle through injuries over the course of the season and helped UCLA return to the NCAA Sweet 16 when they lost to North Carolina. Juzang declared for the NBA Draft after the season.