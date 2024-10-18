UCLA Basketball: Lonzo Ball Return Sparks Special Moment With Bulls
The Chicago Bulls beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-123 Wednesday night, but the highlight of the game was former Bruin Lonzo Ball returning to the court.
Ball received the game ball postgame as well as high praise from his teammates.
It was an important night for Ball who played in his first NBA game since Jan. 14, 2022. The crowd at the United Center greeted the guard with a standing ovation.
Ball has undergone three procedures on his left knee, including a rare cartilage transplant in 2023. The guard had overcome the serious injury and returned to the hardwood Wednesday night.
Ball finished his performance with 10 points, one assist, one rebound, one block, and one steal. He made an immediate impact in his first game back.
Coby White heaped high praise for Ball after the Bulls' preseason victory. Ball's teammate said the game would've been special regardless of Chicago getting a win.
"Today was going to be a special day regardless of the outcome," White said. "Zo back man, so you know it's a blessing to be part of his journey. You know a lot of us being here through it all seeing the highs and lows. This was a hell of a night for him."
Zach LaVine also shared some heartfelt words for Ball postgame.
"I respect you more than anything because of what you've been through," LaVine said. "We love you, we care about you, I'm glad to see you back."
Following the words of encouragement from White and LaVine, all of Ball's teammates surrounded him in a huddle as the group shouted "family" in unison.
The importance of Wednesday night's game was palpable in the locker room. Ball's long-awaited return was historic for Chicago.
Ahead of the Wednesday matchup, Ball expressed his gratitude to his teammates for sticking by him on his journey back to the NBA.
"I got nothing but love and respect for them. They could have just pushed me to the side and kept moving, instead they've been with me the whole way and given me the best treatment, best help I can get," Ball told Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe. "All the hard work, it wasn't just from me, it's from a collective unit, and it all paid off to have me back on court today."
Ball saw several knee specialists until he could find a feasible path back to the league. It took more than 2.5 years in the making to return to the court. But he's back.