UCLA Basketball: Star Freshman Reveals Season Expectations
UCLA men's basketball struck gold this offseason when they were able to sign four-star recruit Trent Perry. Perry was originally committed to rival USC, but re-opened his commitment after former USC head coach Andy Enfield left for SMU. He ended up signing with UCLA, which he notes has been one of the programs in developing future NBA players.
With Perry and the rest of the additions the team has made through the offseason, the expectations are much higher in Westwood than they were a season ago. "With that team, we can make a deep run in the future," Perry told David Woods of Bruin Report Online.
Still, Perry is aware he has to earn his way to a big role on the team and earn his spot as a starter. He's used to earning his way, as that's how he became a star for his high school team.
"Of course, I didn't start," Perry told Woods. "I wasn't promised a starting spot at Harvard-Westlake. Even as a junior, I wasn't promised a starting spot either. I had to work, work, work and be able to show I could be on the floor and I could take care of business. Coach [David] Rebibo really instilled in me that I have to always keep working and never take any days off. That's basically the same kind of environment at UCLA."
Perry comes to UCLA after a dominant high school basketball career at the prestigious Harvard-Westlake program. He was the Gatorade California Boys Basketball Player of the Year, and led his school to two CIF state championships. He put up 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game as a high school senior.
More UCLA: Former Arch Nemesis Reflects on Early Offseason in Westwood