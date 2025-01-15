UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: From Defeat to Redemption
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine breaks down UCLA men’s basketball's recent loss to Rutgers 75-68 at Jersey Mike’s Arena in New Jersey. The loss, in front of a packed house of 8,000 fans, marked the Bruins’ fourth consecutive conference defeat, dropping their record to 11-6 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play.
The game showcased moments of promise, particularly from sophomores Sebastian Mack and Eric Dailey Jr., who each scored 16 points. However, a second-half defensive collapse and key offensive struggles highlighted the ongoing challenges facing the team.
After leading 33-30 at halftime, UCLA saw its defensive intensity fade in the second half. Rutgers opened the period with an 8-0 run, quickly seizing momentum and never relinquishing the lead. The Scarlet Knights shot an impressive 56.5% in the second half, a stark contrast to their 37.9% clip in the first.
Coach Mick Cronin was direct and unfiltered in his postgame remarks.
“You can't give up 45 points in the second half and win a conference game, period,” he said. “I don't care what the name of your team is, and where the game's being played — you’re not going to win.”
Cronin also emphasized the importance of the game’s fundamental elements: defense, rebounding, and offensive execution. The Bruins struggled in all three areas, being outrebounded 37-29 and enduring a five-minute field-goal drought during a crucial stretch of the second half.
Sophomore guard Sebastian Mack stressed the importance of returning to defensive fundamentals.
"All the little things, all the little details on the defensive end,” he said. “We need to get involved, talk to each other, call out screens, everything.”
Sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. echoed similar sentiments, focusing on the team’s need for collective effort and consistency.
“We’ve got to get back to ourselves, our flow,” he said. “Shots were a part of it, but at the end of the day, our defense is our offense. It’s tough right now, but we have to get ourselves out of this slump.”
The Bruins’ next game against Iowa on Friday at Pauley Pavilion is pivotal. It’s a chance to regroup and regain their footing in the Big Ten standings. The following matchup against Wisconsin on Jan. 21 will also be critical as UCLA looks to establish consistency in conference play.
Coach Cronin is likely to focus on rebuilding the team’s defensive identity and improving their rebounding efforts in practice. With leaders like Mack and Dailey stepping up, the Bruins have the tools to turn their season around — provided they execute as a unified team.
