UCLA's Eric Dailey Jr. Shines with Rashad Phillips' Guidance
Eric Dailey Jr. was a key figure in UCLA’s exhilarating 65-62 win over No. 14-ranked Gonzaga on Saturday, leading the Bruins with 18 points and showcasing his sharpshooting skills by hitting 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.
But Dailey’s rise to prominence has roots deeper than his efforts on the court. His journey has been profoundly shaped by the mentorship of Rashad Phillips, one of college basketball’s most tenacious small guards and a respected voice in player development.
Phillips, the owner of Prestige Management, has long been a guide for Dailey, influencing his growth as a player and person. UCLA coach Mick Cronin acknowledged, during his postgame press conference on Saturday, the impact of Phillips’ endorsement during Dailey’s recruitment, emphasizing the trust and respect he has for Phillips.
“Eric’s mentor, Rashad Phillips, was one of the toughest small guys to ever play college basketball,” Cronin said. “So when he tells me Eric Dailey’s ‘my kind of guy,’ that was the end of that. Let’s get it done.”
This connection was instrumental in bringing Dailey to Westwood and set the stage for his development under Cronin’s system.
Phillips has publicly highlighted the importance of his relationships with coaches, shedding light on how these bonds benefit players like Dailey. In a recent X post, Phillips shared a video of Cronin discussing their "behind-the-curtain conversation" during Dailey’s recruitment. He captioned the post:
“It’s important that families know when signing with our company @PrestigeMgmtLLC that they understand the personal relationships I have with coaches on the football and basketball side. Here’s an example of UCLA Head Coach Mick Cronin giving you a behind-the-curtain conversation we had when he recruited one of my prestige kids Eric Dailey Jr. EDJ has become one of the best two-way wing players in the country. Eric has started to garnish attention from NBA teams. UCLA is currently ranked in the top 25 in the country.Relationships and respect can’t be bought. It must be earned. #Prestige”
Phillips’ mentorship and network have clearly played a significant role in positioning Dailey for success at UCLA and beyond.
Against Gonzaga, Dailey’s performance epitomized the toughness and two-way prowess that Phillips has fostered. Despite wearing a new protective mask after a recent nose injury, Dailey showcased his ability to rise to the occasion, scoring critical baskets to keep UCLA in control. His pair of consecutive 3-pointers in the second half halted a Gonzaga rally and shifted the momentum back to the Bruins.
Dailey’s defensive contributions were equally vital, reflecting the “two-way” mindset Phillips highlighted. His presence on the court disrupted Gonzaga’s rhythm, helping UCLA secure a statement win and improve to 11-2 on the season.
As Phillips noted in his X post, Dailey’s performances are drawing attention from NBA teams. His ability to impact games on both ends of the court, coupled with the guidance of mentors like Phillips and the coaching of Cronin, has positioned him as one of the most intriguing wing players in college basketball.
Phillips’ influence extends beyond Dailey’s recruitment — it’s embedded in how Dailey approaches the game. The trust and respect between Phillips, Dailey, and Cronin illustrate the power of strong mentorship and meaningful relationships in shaping the next generation of basketball stars.
