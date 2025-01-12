UCLA’s Mick Cronin Addresses Challenges On and Off the Court
After UCLA's third consecutive loss — a 79-61 defeat to Maryland on Friday night — Coach Mick Cronin’s postgame comments went far beyond the Xs and Os. While turnovers and defensive lapses plagued the No. 22 Bruins, Cronin’s remarks painted a broader picture of a team grappling with physical and emotional hurdles.
Cronin pulled no punches in critiquing the officiating and the physicality of the game, suggesting it played a significant role in UCLA’s struggles during the second half.
“In defense of my players, I didn’t think we were given much of a chance to win in the second half,” Cronin said. “If you can just mug guys and chop their arms off, throw them out of the way, it’s hard to run any offense.”
The physicality, Cronin argued, exposed UCLA’s need to develop a tougher mindset.
“It’s a mindset,” he emphasized. “To be a great defensive team, you have to be totally committed to it. It’s not easy, especially on the road.”
The Bruins committed 21 turnovers, tied for their season high, and Cronin admitted that their lack of offensive discipline was costly. However, he maintained that external factors — like officiating consistency — played a role in their inability to adapt.
“You get on the road against a team that’s 1-3 in the league, but they’re really a top-25 team," Cronin said. "They’re going to do whatever they’ve got to do. And we needed some stronger officials on the game, in my opinion.”
Cronin also pointed to a grueling travel schedule as a challenge for his team. Having just completed a five-hour flight to Maryland after a one-day preparation period, the Bruins faced a well-rested opponent with more time to prepare.
“They had two extra days. Now Rutgers is sitting at home, and they’ve got an extra day,” Cronin said. “I haven’t mapped all this out, but I sure hope it swings our way at some point.”
The packed schedule of Big Ten play — new for UCLA this season — appears to be taking its toll. Cronin suggested it was an adjustment for both him and his players.
Amid the on-court struggles, Cronin highlighted the immense off-court challenges that his players and staff are enduring. Southern California’s devastating wildfires have directly affected members of the UCLA basketball family, including Cronin himself.
“My house is getting real close to being evacuated,” Cronin revealed. “We’ve got people in that locker room, people evacuated yesterday, that are here...this is as bad as can be.”
The coach recounted packing valuables and assisting friends displaced by the fires.
“It’s the worst situation back home. It puts a lot of stuff in perspective," he said. "I was giving a friend of mine my Nike account password yesterday so he could get clothes for his family.”
Cronin’s comments reflected the emotional weight of the moment, but he also struck a determined tone.
“Nobody feels sorry for me. Got to find a way to get a win Monday,” Cronin said. “Pray for everybody at home and find a way to get a win.”
With UCLA’s next game against Rutgers looming on Jan. 13, Cronin made it clear that his team must find ways to address its on-court inconsistencies. He also emphasized the need for a collective mental toughness to weather the physical and emotional challenges of the season.
As the Bruins move forward, they’ll do so with the dual focus of improving on the court and supporting one another through the profound difficulties they’re facing off of it.
