UCLA’s 'No Bench' Philosophy Validated in Win Over Gonzaga
In a thrilling 65-62 victory over No. 14-ranked Gonzaga at the Intuit Dome, No. 22-ranked UCLA demonstrated that its strength lies not just in its starting five but in the depth and versatility of its roster.
Coach Mick Cronin’s postgame comments underscored the team’s philosophy of eschewing traditional designations of starters versus bench players, instead embracing a holistic approach to rotations and contributions.
“I thought Trent [Perry] played really well, I was trying to get a time to get him back in, and I couldn’t find it,” Cronin said. “I don’t look at certain guys as bench players. To me, Lazar [Stefanovic] and Sebastian [Mack], those guys are all really good players. We could rotate starting lineups.”
Cronin’s approach to rotations has created a team where players understand their roles and are prepared to step up when needed.
Sebastian Mack epitomized UCLA’s “next-man-up” mentality, scoring a critical and-one basket with 33 seconds remaining to give the Bruins a 61-60 lead. While Mack’s heroics stood out, it was Skyy Clark who sealed the game at the free-throw line, going a perfect 4-for-4 in the final 13 seconds. Clark also flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Eric Dailey Jr. led the Bruins in scoring with 18 points, shooting 4-of-5 from beyond the arc despite playing with a new protective mask after a recent nose injury. Kobe Johnson added 12 points, hitting a career-high-tying four 3-pointers, and pulled down eight rebounds. Lazar Stefanovic also scored in double digits with 10 points, showcasing the depth that defines this Bruins squad.
Even players like Trent Perry, who saw limited minutes in the second half, made meaningful impacts when called upon.
Against Gonzaga, UCLA’s depth was crucial in weathering the Bulldogs’ runs. After taking a 24-13 lead in the first half with contributions from both starters and rotational players, the Bruins held off several surges from Gonzaga, including a late lead change, to secure the win.
The win against Gonzaga snapped a four-game losing streak to the Bulldogs and marked the first collegiate basketball game at the Intuit Dome in front of a packed crowd of 12,272. It also highlighted UCLA’s ability to adapt and thrive under pressure.
Cronin’s belief in his players’ collective talent is reshaping how the Bruins approach the game. With no true “bench players,” every Bruin is a weapon — a mindset that could carry them deep into March.
