UCLA Transfer Forward Excited About New Opportunity
The UCLA Bruins (3-1) were extremely active in the transfer portal this past offseason, bringing in multiple experienced and talented players. One was junior forward William Kyle III, coming over after two seasons at South Dakota State.
Kyle is the only player on the roster that made the NCAA Tournament last season as his Jackrabbits fell to Iowa State in the first round. He comes over after averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in his sophomore season.
Kyle spoke on the leap that he has made from mid-major to a big-time program in the heart of Los Angeles.
"I would definitely say it's a big jump from my last level," Kyle said. "[I'm] still adjusting and just trying to make an impact when I can, be there for my team, and continue to contribute to success. I would say kind of the pace that we play at would be different and how we fly around in a way. I know we haven't got to Big Ten play yet, but I feel like that'll be different as well. Just the talent level and the athletes that are in the conference as well. So just continuing to try and be better and just keep working on my game and developing as the season goes on."
As Kyle continues to get the feel of the highest level of Division-I basketball, his productivity and playing time continue to increase. He has shown his ability to dominate in the paint and establish a presence that will rival much of what opposing Big Ten teams will bring.
Kyle's best game came against Boston University last week where he scored seven points, adding six rebounds. He is continuing to hone in on several aspects of his game as the season is still young and adjustments will be made through the first few weeks.
"I feel like I've been more and more comfortable as the games have gone on," Kyle said. "Just trying not to think as much with every little move that I do out there and trying to play basketball and continue to try and have fun while I'm out there. I feel like that has been the one thing I've been trying to key in on when I'm out there."
Playing in a Bruins jersey comes with an extra responsibility due to the history that it possesses and the expectations that come with playing for the program. Kyle was asked if there is an added pressure as a new player wearing that jersey.
"I wouldn't say that there's pressure, I would just kind of say that [I] just want to do well," Kyle said. "I feel like that's every player, just want to go in and make an impact. I wouldn't say there's necessarily like a huge pressure or anything that's in the back of my head, but just wanting to go out there and contribute to success and be there for my teammates,"
