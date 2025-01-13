Unbeaten Bruins Face Wildfire Challenges with Strength and Purpose
The UCLA women’s basketball team, boasting an unblemished 16-0 record (5-0 in Big Ten play), finds itself confronting challenges beyond the court as Southern California grapples with devastating wildfires.
Coach Cori Close addressed the media on Jan. 10, reflecting on the team’s collective response to the crisis, the emotional impact on the community, and their preparation for their next matchup against Penn State (9-7, 0-5 B1G) on Jan. 15.
Close opened her remarks with heartfelt gratitude for the bravery and sacrifice of first responders and the solidarity displayed by the people of Los Angeles.
“I am just humbled. It's sort of emotional just by the amazing sacrifice, the way this city is coming together to protect each other the best way we know how," she said. " ... But I'm also so confident in this city's unity, its find-a-way mentality.”
While recognizing the profound pain caused by the fires, Close emphasized her belief in the strength of Angelenos to endure and emerge stronger from this hardship.
The wildfires forced the postponement of UCLA’s much-anticipated game against Northwestern after the Wildcats decided not to travel. Close has prioritized her players’ well-being, giving the team two days off after returning home Tuesday night, to regroup and recover emotionally.
“We gave them space right away. We took two days off and just tried to care for everyone, even our staff," Close shared. "We had nightly check-ins to make sure everybody was okay.”
Returning to practice, the focus shifted to embracing basketball as a source of joy and a way to uplift others.
“Just because there's so much hurt going on right now and difficulty doesn't mean we shouldn't still find joy in playing this game that we love," Close said. " ... We know that's a way to bring joy to others too.”
Close underscored the importance of viewing these challenges as an opportunity for growth, preparing her players not just for basketball but for life’s inevitable obstacles.
“This won't be the last difficult thing they have in their lives," she said. " ... One of the most valuable pieces of this experience on the long term is learning how to be the best version of ourselves with extreme adversity.”
Close encouraged the team to stay present and connected, reminding them that their shared commitment to each other and their craft will help them navigate these trying times.
Despite the disruptions, Close remains focused on refining her team’s performance. While she praised their improved ball movement and defensive efforts, she emphasized areas that need further development, including rebounding, off-ball screening, and consistent communication.
“There are so many areas I think we need to become better," Close said " ... Our rebounding is not good enough, our screening, especially away from the ball, is not good enough; our consistency with our talk is not good enough.”
Close's constructive criticism reflects a mindset of continuous improvement, ensuring the Bruins do not become complacent, even with their perfect record.
As the Bruins prepare to take on Penn State, Close stressed the importance of staying grounded and focused on what’s ahead. UCLA’s success this season has been defined by their talent and determination, but it’s their unity and steadfastness in the face of adversity that truly set them apart.
“That’s what Bruins do," Close said. "We show up for each other, we get in the trenches together, and we’re gonna love each other well.”
