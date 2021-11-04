UCLA Men's Basketball 2021 Positional Preview: Big Men

With UCLA men's basketball's season about to tip off, it's time to start looking ahead to the 2021-2022 campaign and what lies ahead for the Bruins on the hardwood. Before scouting out opponents and projecting the Pac-12 pecking order, it's best to look within by picking apart how UCLA will shape up.

All Bruins will be breaking down every position group this week, starting with the big men.

Nov. 2: Point Guard

Nov. 3: Wings

Depth Chart

Starter: Cody Riley, redshirt senior

Bench: Myles Johnson, redshirt senior

Bench: Jaylen Clark, sophomore

Reserve: Mac Etienne, redshirt freshman

Reserve: Kenneth Nwuba, redshirt junior

If the Bruins needed reinforcements anywhere, it was down low.

Teams shot over 50% from 2 against UCLA and were completely unbothered around the rim, converting their attempts in that area at a clip better than any other team in the conference allowed.

Insert Myles Johnson, a transfer from Rutgers who was a Big Ten All-Defensive team member and elite shot-blocker against top competition last season. Johnson is more than just a shot-blocker though, as he is a good rebounder, finisher and rim-runner.

All of that being said, it's Cody Riley who will likely start the season as the Bruins' lone starting big man. As the saying goes, "If it ain't broke..."

Riley, for his limitations as a rim-protector and shot-blocker, averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 23.3 minutes of action per night. He had to carry a ton of the load in the post rotation once Jalen Hill stepped away from the team in February, and he had to do so while also powering through a foot injury.

Back to full strength now, Riley will again stand in as a starter for UCLA, continuing to thrive in the low post on offense and stand out as a good distributor and midrange shooter for someone at his size and position. Riley is far from a point forward, but he ranked only behind point guard Tyger Campbell last season among returning Bruins in assists per 40 minutes with 2.3.

Johnson brings everything to the table that Riley doesn't, so while they may share the court for a few moments based on matchups, they really stand to be options 1A and 1B down low.

The shot-blocking is one thing, but Johnson also looks like he'll be a great pick-and-roll, alley-oop option to work with Campbell. Hill filled that role a little bit over the past two years, and Johnson can fill it immediately with an even higher ceiling due to his IQ and mature body. Johnson has an inch and 10 pounds on Hill, and he is more durable as well, playing 90 games over the last three seasons.

Johnson has averaged 7.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game over the past two years, playing 24.1 minutes per game and starting almost every contest for the Scarlet Knights.

Honestly, it just says a lot about the embarrassment of riches UCLA has when they have a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award preseason watch list member likely coming off the bench to start the season.

Jaylen Clark, with his rebounding skills, athleticism and quickness, is someone coach Mick Cronin will certainly lean on at the 4 a lot this season, and he could get some action at the 5 based on matchups. Clark was, analytically, the best rebounder on UCLA last season, so he makes up for his 6-foot-5, thinner frame with top-tier instincts and smarts when going for loose balls.

Having Clark able to fill that role means Cronin probably won't be going with too many two-big lineups, at least unless he's desperate or in a position to experiment.

Mac Etienne is going into what is ultimately his freshman year, since he joined the Bruins midseason last winter as a high school senior. Etienne looks like he's put on a lot of muscle and looks much more comfortable in a college setting that he did when he was thrown in head-first last year.

Etienne was in line to get some end-of-the-rotation minutes this season, but Cronin told reporters Monday that he was injured and did not have details or a timetable on his return. Etienne was seen walking around practice with some kind of soft brace or sleeve on his right knee, so there's a chance that's where the injury occurred. He could be out a week, a month or the whole season – it's really too early to tell right now.

With Etienne out for the time being, Kenny Nwuba showed last year that he could play emergency minutes and be a solid bruiser in what little time he got on the court. Nwuba won't be needed quite as much as he was with Hill gone and Riley hurt and in foul trouble last year, but at least he showed out enough in the Elite 8 against Michigan to give to staff some confidence in him moving forward.

Predictions

Unlike last year, Riley is not going to have a complete stranglehold on the starting center job.

He'll start off holding it down, and it won't be any fault of his own when he does eventually lose it. And when he does lose it, he won't lose it for good – Riley and Johnson are more than likely going to split starts 50/50 by the time Pac-12 play starts.

Regardless of who's out there at the beginning and end of each games – Riley will probably get more crunch time minutes due to Johnson's 39.7% career free throw percentage – they'll both end up playing just about 20 minutes per game. That will account for every minute available at the 5 every game, although with injuries and overtimes and such, there will certainly be opportunities for others to join in on the rotation as well.

Clark will play more 4 than 5, but he has the ability to switch onto true bigs and should do so regularly if Riley is in the game. Johnson is more valuable as an interior defender, so it would make more sense to pair Clark up with Riley than him, although they will surely get at least a little time together.

Etienne, if or when he comes back, won't be playing more than the 11 minutes per game he got with Hill out last year. The same goes for Nwuba, who will eat up those garbage time minutes with Etienne out and then probably not get much go from that point on.

There really isn't that much time to go around considering Cronin's preference to go one-in, four-out over the past two seasons. That could change this year, technically, just don't hold your breath if you're waiting to see Riley and Johnson side-by-side for anything more than a few possessions this year.

Riley will see his scoring numbers dip with the more fluid rotation, and both he and Johnson should end up averaging about 8 points per game. Johnson will lead the team in rebounds at about 8 per game, and Riley will be somewhere around 5 a night. In terms of blocks, don't expect Riley to get past 1 per game, and don't be surprised if Johnson averages over 2.

Clark, between his minutes at the wing and on the block, will probably average somewhere around 5 points and 5 rebounds per game. A healthy Etienne could chip in 3 points and 3 rebounds per game in his reserve role, but who knows what he'll be able to contribute this season. Nwuba's stats will be negligible, but maybe he gets to play a key role every few games if there are injuries and foul trouble, as was the case in March Madness.

The depth UCLA has down low isn't elite, but the combination they'll be running with at the top just might be. Riley's post offense and passing plus Johnson's rebounding and post defense combines to make a truly dangerous center, and Cronin will do his best to stagger them properly throughout the season.

