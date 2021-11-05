2023 PG Jackson Shelstad Lists UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 3

The Bruins are one step closer to reeling in their first commit of the next cycle.

Class of 2023 point guard Jackson Shelstad announced his top three schools Thursday night and UCLA men's basketball made the shortlist. Oregon and Gonzaga were the other programs Shelstad listed alongside the Bruins.

Shelstad had 14 other scholarship offers from DI programs, including Stanford, Kansas, Oregon State, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Houston, Florida and Washington State, but he wound up trimming all of those from the list of finalists.

Shelstad secured his offer from the Bruins back on Aug. 11.

The 247Sports Composite has Shelstad pegged as a four-star recruit who ranks No. 68 in the country, No. 12 at his position and No. 1 in the state of Oregon. ESPN considers Shelstad to be a four-star as well, penciling him in as the No. 25 point guard in the country and No. 2 player in his home state.

Shelstad was previously a top-60 player and four-star on Rivals' database, but he was docked a star and fell to No. 124 overall when they reevaluated their rankings in late August.

The 6-foot, 170-pound point guard out of West Linn High School (OR) averaged 31 points and 5 assists per game as a high school sophomore. Shelstad is seemingly following in the footsteps of the last short-statured point guard to come out of West Linn, Payton Pritchard, who went on to become an All-American with the Ducks and first round pick for the Boston Celtics.

On the AAU trail, Shelstad is on the Oakland Soldiers, who produced Chauncey Billups, Kendrick Perkins, Aaron Gordon, Matt Barnes and LeBron James, among others. Shelstad's teammate on the Soldiers, Mookie Cook, is a five-star small forward who also has an offer from UCLA.

Shelstad averaged 19.5 points and five assists per game on 52% shooting from the field for the Soldiers at the Nike Peach Jam in July.

The Bruins have yet to haul in a commit for their 2023 recruiting class, but they do have 12 offers out, seven of which are for five-star prospects. One of those five-stars just listed UCLA in his top seven – point guard Isaiah Collier.

