2023 SG KJ Lewis Announces Top 12, UCLA Men's Basketball Makes Cut

The Bruins continue to gain steam for next year's cycle.

Class of 2023 shooting guard KJ Lewis announced his top 12 schools Saturday afternoon, and UCLA men's basketball was part of his list of semifinalists. Houston, Ole Miss, UTEP, Alabama, SMU, Memphis, Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor, Arkansas and Texas A&M are the other teams still contending for Lewis' eventual commitment.

Arizona State, DePaul, Kansas and TCU had also given Lewis scholarship offers before he announced his suitors. Oklahoma State extended Lewis an offer just hours after he announced his top 12.

The Bruins sent their offer out to Lewis on Aug. 23.

Lewis is the third 2023 recruit to move UCLA on to their next stage this week, following in the footsteps of point guards Isaiah Collier and Jackson Shelstad, who put the Bruins in their top seven and top three, respectively.

While Lewis has already had official visits to Texas, Baylor and Houston and unofficials to UTEP, TCU, SMU and Texas Tech, he has yet to see UCLA. The Chapin High School (TX) prospect said the Bruins' coaching staff came down to see him in Texas, and he is now trying to plan a trip out to Westwood so he can further build his connection with coach Mick Cronin and his assistants.

"I talk to everyone on the staff," Lewis told 247Sports. "We have great conversations. We do not just talk about basketball but we talk about life. I am trying to get to California as soon as possible but the staff came down to see me which was a great feeling."

Lewis is the No. 28 player in the 247Sports Composite, No. 31 on Rivals and No. 48 on ESPN. All three outlets have Lewis rated as a four-star recruit.

247Sports Recruiting Analyst Brandon Jenkins projects Lewis as a Power Five starter, and here is what he said about the 6-foot-4 guard in his scouting report on him from July:

Lewis is a strong guard who is a terrific athlete. He owns an intense combination of size, length, and burst from the two-guard position. He is a quick first step slasher to the rim not only on the break but from the top and wing in the halfcourt set as well. He excels the majority of the time offensively in transition and also does a great job of getting his teammates involved with his feel as a passer. On the other end of the floor, his length and active hands are impressive. Lewis has the potential to be an excellent defender on and away from the ball as well. He applies ball pressure, picks pockets, and is alert, active, and quick to the ball in the passing lanes. Lewis competes with constant energy and urgency on both ends of the floor. He plays very hard and has off the charts explosion at the rim. With hard work and continued attention to detail on his ball handling and jumper, we could see Lewis turn into one of the top shooting guard prospects in the country for the 2023 class.

UCLA still does not have any 2023 commits as of Sunday, but only three of the 247Sports Composite top 50 have made their decisions this early. The Bruins have extended offers to 11 of those top 50 players, including Lewis.

Lewis has said he does not have a concrete timeline on when he plans to make his decision.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated