Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Stays Put as No. 1 Loses Again

The Bruins are back on the rise, and it didn’t take much.

UCLA men's basketball (9-1) held at No. 4 in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins did not receive a single first-place vote and totaled 1,312 points. The USA Today Coaches Poll also had UCLA in the No. 4 spot.

UCLA beat Marquette 67-56 on Saturday in its only game of the week. The Bruins’ lone loss of the year is still to Gonzaga, which stayed one spot behind at No. 5 in the latest poll. Purdue lost after spending just one week at No. 1 in the country, making them the third straight No. 1 team to lose a game – and reigning NCAA champion Baylor is up next in the top spot.

With the Bears moving up to No. 1, the Boilermakers fell to No. 3 and Duke climbed one spot to No. 2.

Around the Pac-12, Arizona moved from No. 11 to No. 8, while USC moved up from No. 16 to No. 10. As a result, the Conference of Champions boasts more top-10 teams than any other league in the country, although no other team in the Pac-12 even received votes outside those three.

Upcoming opponent North Carolina stayed in the receiving votes section, climbing from No. 29 to No. 27. The Tar Heels are on the slate for Saturday and enter the week winless in two tries against ranked opponents so far this year.

The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

1. Baylor, 9-0 (61 first-place votes)

2. Duke, 7-1

3. Purdue, 9-1

4. UCLA, 9-1

5. Gonzaga, 8-2

6. Alabama, 8-1

7. Kansas, 8-1

8. Arizona, 9-0

9. Villanova, 7-3

10. USC, 10-0

11. Iowa State, 10-0

12. Michigan State, 9-2

13. Auburn, 8-1

14. Houston, 8-2

15. Ohio State, 8-2

16. Seton Hall, 9-1

17. Texas, 6-2

18. Tennessee, 7-2

19. LSU, 9-0

20. UConn, 9-2

21. Kentucky, 7-2

22. Xavier, 9-1

23. Colorado State, 10-0

24. Arkansas, 9-1

25. Texas Tech, 7-1

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1

