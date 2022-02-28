Skip to main content
Men's Basketball AP Poll: Road Split Knocks UCLA to New Low in Chaotic Week

Gonzaga, Arizona and Kentucky all lost on the road, but the Bruins suffered a bigger loss than any of them thanks to their loss at Oregon.

A road split was far from the worst fate the Bruins could have been dealt at this point in the season, but it still sent them further down the polls than they have been all year.

UCLA men's basketball (21-6, 12-5 Pac-12) fell from No. 12 to No. 17 in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins did not receive a single first-place vote and totaled 498 points, whereas they earned 802 a week ago.

The polls from two weeks ago had UCLA at No. 13 – which was their new low at the time – after they lost to crosstown rival USC in their first matchup of the season. The week before that, though, the Bruins were No. 3, so they still have yet to re-enter the top 10 they were so familiar with through the first three months of the season.

UCLA lost to Oregon on the road Thursday night before recovering with a win at Oregon State on Saturday, making them the winners in three of their last four outings. A 4-4 record since Feb. 1 has held the Bruins back in the Pac-12 standings, though, and knocked them from a contender for a No. 1 seed to a projected No. 4 seed in March Madness.

It was a wild week for the top of the rankings overall, as the top six teams all lost on Saturday alone. Duke, Baylor and Providence were the only top-12 teams that did not pick up a loss since the last polls were released.

Gonzaga was upset by St. Mary's, Arizona lost to Colorado, Auburn lost to Tennessee and Kentucky lost to Arkansas, meaning UCLA was far from alone in losing to a lower-ranked conference foe on the road this week.

Around the Pac-12, the Wildcats stayed put at No. 2 amid the mayhem No. 2. That means UCLA has lost to both of the top-two teams in the nation, with the Bulldogs staying atop the pack as well.

USC, meanwhile, held strong 16 after squeezing by Oregon State in two overtimes Thursday and beating Oregon on a last-second 3-pointer two nights later, making this the first week all year they're ranked above the Bruins. USC and UCLA are set to face off Saturday at Pauley Pavilion.

Arizona, UCLA and USC remain the only teams in the conference in the top 25, and no others even received votes. The three are the only projected tournament teams out of the Pac-12, too, although Oregon and Colorado are still trying to make a push as bubble teams.

The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

1. Gonzaga, 24-3 (46 first-place votes)
2. Arizona, 25-3
3. Baylor, 24-5
4. Duke, 25-4
5. Auburn, 25-4
6. Kansas, 23-5
7. Kentucky, 23-6
8. Purdue, 24-5
9. Providence, 24-3
10. Wisconsin, 23-5
11. Villanova, 21-7
12. Texas Tech, 22-7
13. Tennessee, 21-7
14. Arkansas, 23-6
14. Houston, 24-4
16. USC, 25-4
17. UCLA, 21-6
18. UConn, 21-7
19. St. Mary's, 24-6
20. Illinois, 20-8
21. Texas, 21-8
22. Murray State, 28-2
23. Ohio State, 18-8
24. Iowa, 20-8
25. Alabama, 19-10

Others receiving votes: Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Marquette 4, Iowa State 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated


