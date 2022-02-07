Skip to main content
Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Plummets to New Low After Winless Weekend

Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Plummets to New Low After Winless Weekend

For the first time all year, the Bruins have stumbled outside the top 10 thanks to their losses to Arizona and Arizona State.

For the first time all year, the Bruins have stumbled outside the top 10 thanks to their losses to Arizona and Arizona State.

The national media has hopped off the Bruins' bandwagon.

UCLA men's basketball (16-4, 8-3 Pac-12) fell all the way from No. 3 to No. 12 in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins did not receive a single first-place vote and totaled 881 points.

This is the first poll all season that has placed UCLA outside the top 10.

After entering the week on a six-game winning streak, sitting atop the Pac-12 standings, UCLA lost to Arizona on Thursday after beating them at home 10 days earlier. The struggles continued on the second leg of the road trip, as the Bruins managed to stay alive for three overtimes before falling to Arizona State, which had just one win in its previous seven contests.

Auburn held onto No. 1 while Gonzaga still stole away a few first-place votes as the No. 2 team. The Tigers have now been the top team in the nation for three-straight weeks, quite the accomplishment considering how much turnover there has been in that position since the end of November.

Read More

Around the Pac-12, Arizona moved up from No. 7 to No. 4 after beating UCLA and narrowly defeating USC. The Trojans, meanwhile, moved from No. 19 to 21. The Bruins, Wildcats and Trojans remain the only teams in the conference in the top 25, while Oregon returned to the receiving votes section as it pushes for a bubble spot in the NCAA tournament.

UCLA won't get another crack at Arizona until the Pac-12 tournament should the bracket set the two up for a rubber match, but USC is on the slate for Saturday and the Bruins play unranked Stanford on Tuesday.

The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

1. Auburn, 22-1 (48 first-place votes)
2. Gonzaga, 19-2 (13 first-place votes)
3. Purdue, 19-3
4. Arizona, 19-2
5. Kentucky, 19-4
6. Houston, 20-2
7. Duke, 19-3
8. Kansas, 19-3
9. Texas Tech, 18-5
10. Baylor, 19-4
11. Providence, 20-2
12. UCLA, 16-4
13. Illinois, 17-5
14. Wisconsin, 18-4
15. Villanova, 17-6
16. Ohio State, 14-5
17. Michigan State, 17-5
18. Marquette, 16-7
19. Tennessee, 16-6
20. Texas, 17-6
21. USC, 19-4
22. St. Mary’s, 19-4
23. Murray State, 22-2
24. UConn, 15-6
25. Xavier, 16-6

Others receiving votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa State 48, Davidson 35, Boise State 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, LSU 11, Indiana 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

USATSI_17626967
Men's Basketball

Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Plummets to New Low After Winless Weekend

17 seconds ago
4f2632a7f555b7da674e4defc36aa52527a51e0437b4e85f2dc7608fb47a9eaad99c989affbe40a1a4bfd4b2f46416daef8ca45d00281f9572ad22c71cd96060
Men's Basketball

'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Men's Basketball Crumbles Against Arizona, Arizona State

5 hours ago
IMG_6630
Women's Basketball

UCLA Women's Basketball Weathers Season-Worst Shooting to Beat Cal

18 hours ago
USATSI_17626961
Men's Basketball

UCLA Men's Basketball Upset By Arizona State in Triple Overtime Thriller

Feb 6, 2022
USATSI_17606787
Football

Greg Dulcich, Otito Ogbonnia Represent UCLA at Senior Bowl Leading Up to NFL Draft

Feb 5, 2022
FK3ufFbUcAIFQTG
Baseball

UCLA Baseball Alumni Come Back to Defeat Current Squad After Year Off From Event

Feb 5, 2022
IMG_9078
Olympic Sports

Photo Gallery: Pauley Pavilion Rallies Behind Jordan Chiles, UCLA Gymnastics' Resurgence

Feb 5, 2022
FK3WmOKWYAIP-UA
Football

Kicker Michael James Commits to UCLA Football, Bolstering Bruins' Special Teams

Feb 5, 2022