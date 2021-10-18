    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballOlympic SportsNewsSI TIX
    Search
    Preseason AP Poll: UCLA Gets First Place Votes, Starts at No. 2
    Publish date:

    Preseason AP Poll: UCLA Gets First Place Votes, Starts at No. 2

    The Bruins are in contention for the top spot in the nation heading into the 2021-2022 season.
    Author:

    There are at least a few people out there who have the Bruins pegged as the team to beat this season.

    UCLA men's basketball earned the No. 2 spot in the preseason edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins got 1,459 points and eight first-place votes, and they are now the highest they've been since early in the 2016-2017 season.

    This is just the second time in the last 40 seasons that UCLA has been part of the preseason top-three, with the last time coming in 2007, when they were fresh off a Final Four appearance and went on to make another. That's the same path this year's Bruins are hoping to take, having just made the Final Four last season themselves, although winning the program's first national championship since 1995 might stand for a better ending.

    UCLA was No. 22 in the preseason this time last year, and after immediately falling out the next poll, they returned for three weeks in January and February. Of the 33 weeks the Bruins have played under coach Mick Cronin, those were the only three during which they were ranked. 

    Around the Pac-12, Oregon made the cut at No. 13 with 775 points after making the Sweet 16 last season. USC, Arizona and Colorado all received votes, coming in at No. 28, 29 and 43, respectively.

    Gonzaga, the team which defeated UCLA in the Final Four in 2021, beat out the Bruins for the No. 1 spot with 55 first-place votes. A rematch between the two teams, the top-two in the country, is set for Nov. 23.

    No. 4 Villanova and No. 19 North Carolina are also on the slate for the Bruins this fall. Other notable out-of-conference opponents, such as Marquette and UNLV, were not recognized in the poll.

    The full AP poll is as follows, complete with first-place votes:

    1. Gonzaga (55 first-place votes)
    2. UCLA (8)
    3. Kansas
    4. Villanova
    5. Texas
    6. Michigan,
    7. Purdue
    8. Baylor
    9. Duke
    10. Kentucky
    11. Illinois
    12. Memphis
    13. Oregon
    14. Alabama
    15. Houston
    16. Arkansas
    17. Ohio State
    18. Tennessee
    19. North Carolina
    20. Florida State
    21. Maryland
    22. Auburn
    23. St. Bonaventure
    24. UConn
    25. Virginia

    Others receiving votes: Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, San Diego State 5, St. John's 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3

    Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

    USATSI_15813301
    Men's Basketball

    Preseason AP Poll: UCLA Gets First Place Votes, Starts at No. 2

    50 seconds ago
    Devin Brown
    Football

    Top 2022 Quarterback Devin Brown Talks UCLA Visit, USC Commitment

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16973560
    Football

    UCLA vs. Washington Week 7: Postgame Takeaways

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16973673
    Football

    All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 7 vs. Washington

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16973228
    Football

    Week 8 AP Poll: UCLA Gets Votes Again, Still Outside of Top 25

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16845139
    Football

    UCLA Football to Host ESPN College GameDay for Upcoming Oregon Matchup

    Oct 17, 2021
    USATSI_16973479
    Football

    UCLA vs. Washington Week 7: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins Clutch Road Win

    Oct 17, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-16 at 10.09.10 PM
    Football

    WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quentin Lake on UCLA Staving Off Washington's Comeback

    Oct 17, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-16 at 9.57.16 PM
    Football

    WATCH: Chip Kelly on UCLA's Win Over Washington, Executing Late

    Oct 17, 2021