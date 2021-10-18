Preseason AP Poll: UCLA Gets First Place Votes, Starts at No. 2

There are at least a few people out there who have the Bruins pegged as the team to beat this season.

UCLA men's basketball earned the No. 2 spot in the preseason edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins got 1,459 points and eight first-place votes, and they are now the highest they've been since early in the 2016-2017 season.

This is just the second time in the last 40 seasons that UCLA has been part of the preseason top-three, with the last time coming in 2007, when they were fresh off a Final Four appearance and went on to make another. That's the same path this year's Bruins are hoping to take, having just made the Final Four last season themselves, although winning the program's first national championship since 1995 might stand for a better ending.

UCLA was No. 22 in the preseason this time last year, and after immediately falling out the next poll, they returned for three weeks in January and February. Of the 33 weeks the Bruins have played under coach Mick Cronin, those were the only three during which they were ranked.

Around the Pac-12, Oregon made the cut at No. 13 with 775 points after making the Sweet 16 last season. USC, Arizona and Colorado all received votes, coming in at No. 28, 29 and 43, respectively.

Gonzaga, the team which defeated UCLA in the Final Four in 2021, beat out the Bruins for the No. 1 spot with 55 first-place votes. A rematch between the two teams, the top-two in the country, is set for Nov. 23.

No. 4 Villanova and No. 19 North Carolina are also on the slate for the Bruins this fall. Other notable out-of-conference opponents, such as Marquette and UNLV, were not recognized in the poll.

The full AP poll is as follows, complete with first-place votes:

1. Gonzaga (55 first-place votes)

2. UCLA (8)

3. Kansas

4. Villanova

5. Texas

6. Michigan,

7. Purdue

8. Baylor

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. Illinois

12. Memphis

13. Oregon

14. Alabama

15. Houston

16. Arkansas

17. Ohio State

18. Tennessee

19. North Carolina

20. Florida State

21. Maryland

22. Auburn

23. St. Bonaventure

24. UConn

25. Virginia

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, San Diego State 5, St. John's 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3

