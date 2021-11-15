November 15 Men's Basketball AP Poll: Gonzaga, UCLA Stand Pat in Top 2

We're officially one step closer to the top teams in the nation battling it out for early-season supremacy.

UCLA men's basketball (2-0) held onto the No. 2 spot in the first in-season edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins got 1,450 points and six first-place votes, actually six points shy of what they had in the preseason poll.

The USA Today Coaches Poll also had UCLA in the No. 2 spot with two out of 31 first-place votes.

UCLA beat Cal State Bakersfield 95-58 in its season opener Nov. 9, then turned right around and beat then-No. 4 Villanova in overtime Nov. 12. The Wildcats fell to No. 5 in the poll this week.

Around the Pac-12, Oregon moved up from No. 13 to No. 12 after back-to-back wins over Texas Southern and SMU. USC made its first appearance in the top 25 this year after missing it by three spots in the preseason, blowing out CSUN and narrowly getting by Temple to open the campaign.

Arizona received votes again, slipping from No. 29 to No. 31, while Colorado fell out of the receiving votes section entirely after barely beating Montana State in its opener.

Gonzaga, the team which defeated UCLA in the Final Four in 2021, beat out the Bruins for the No. 1 spot with 55 first-place votes. A rematch between the two teams, the top-two in the country, is set for Nov. 23.

Upcoming opponent North Carolina also moved up from No. 19 to No. 18.

The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

1. Gonzaga, 2-0 (55 first-place votes)

2. UCLA, 2-0 (6)

3. Kansas, 2-0

4. Michigan, 2-0

5. Villanova, 1-1

6. Purdue, 2-0

7. Duke, 3-0

8. Texas, 1-1

9. Baylor, 1-0

10. Illinois, 2-0

11. Memphis, 2-0

12. Oregon, 2-0

13. Kentucky, 1-1

14. Alabama, 2-0

15. Houston, 2-0

16. Arkansas, 2-0

17. Tennessee, 2-0

18. North Carolina, 2-0

19. Ohio State, 2-0

20. Maryland, 3-0

21. Auburn, 2-0

22. St. Bonaventure, 2-0

23. UConn, 2-0

24. Florida, 2-0

25. USC, 2-0

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan State 18, Arizona 15, Florida State 15, Colorado State 15, Iowa 13, Syracuse 12, Xavier 12, Oklahoma State 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John's 4, LSU 3, Drake 3, Virginia 2, Furman 2, Loyola Chicago 1, Ohio 1

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated