Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    November 15 Men's Basketball AP Poll: Gonzaga, UCLA Stand Pat in Top 2
    Publish date:

    November 15 Men's Basketball AP Poll: Gonzaga, UCLA Stand Pat in Top 2

    The Bruins and Bulldogs need to pick up wins against heavy underdogs this week to set up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in Las Vegas.
    Author:

    The Bruins and Bulldogs need to pick up wins against heavy underdogs this week to set up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in Las Vegas.

    We're officially one step closer to the top teams in the nation battling it out for early-season supremacy.

    UCLA men's basketball (2-0) held onto the No. 2 spot in the first in-season edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins got 1,450 points and six first-place votes, actually six points shy of what they had in the preseason poll.

    The USA Today Coaches Poll also had UCLA in the No. 2 spot with two out of 31 first-place votes. 

    UCLA beat Cal State Bakersfield 95-58 in its season opener Nov. 9, then turned right around and beat then-No. 4 Villanova in overtime Nov. 12. The Wildcats fell to No. 5 in the poll this week.

    Around the Pac-12, Oregon moved up from No. 13 to No. 12 after back-to-back wins over Texas Southern and SMU. USC made its first appearance in the top 25 this year after missing it by three spots in the preseason, blowing out CSUN and narrowly getting by Temple to open the campaign.

    Arizona received votes again, slipping from No. 29 to No. 31, while Colorado fell out of the receiving votes section entirely after barely beating Montana State in its opener.

    Read More

    Gonzaga, the team which defeated UCLA in the Final Four in 2021, beat out the Bruins for the No. 1 spot with 55 first-place votes. A rematch between the two teams, the top-two in the country, is set for Nov. 23.

    Upcoming opponent North Carolina also moved up from No. 19 to No. 18.

    The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

    1. Gonzaga, 2-0 (55 first-place votes)
    2. UCLA, 2-0 (6)
    3. Kansas, 2-0
    4. Michigan, 2-0
    5. Villanova, 1-1
    6. Purdue, 2-0
    7. Duke, 3-0
    8. Texas, 1-1
    9. Baylor, 1-0
    10. Illinois, 2-0
    11. Memphis, 2-0
    12. Oregon, 2-0
    13. Kentucky, 1-1
    14. Alabama, 2-0
    15. Houston, 2-0
    16. Arkansas, 2-0
    17. Tennessee, 2-0
    18. North Carolina, 2-0
    19. Ohio State, 2-0
    20. Maryland, 3-0
    21. Auburn, 2-0
    22. St. Bonaventure, 2-0
    23. UConn, 2-0
    24. Florida, 2-0
    25. USC, 2-0

    Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan State 18, Arizona 15, Florida State 15, Colorado State 15, Iowa 13, Syracuse 12, Xavier 12, Oklahoma State 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John's 4, LSU 3, Drake 3, Virginia 2, Furman 2, Loyola Chicago 1, Ohio 1

    Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

    USATSI_17153452
    Men's Basketball

    November 15 Men's Basketball AP Poll: Gonzaga, UCLA Stand Pat in Top 2

    50 seconds ago
    IMG_1702
    Football

    WATCH: Chip Kelly on Washington Rumors, Upcoming UCLA-USC Rivalry Game

    51 minutes ago
    4f2632a7f555b7da674e4defc36aa52527a51e0437b4e85f2dc7608fb47a9eaad99c989affbe40a1a4bfd4b2f46416daef8ca45d00281f9572ad22c71cd96060
    Men's Basketball

    'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Men's Basketball Bests Villanova, Football Secures Bowl Bid

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17161239
    Football

    UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: Postgame Takeaways

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17161225
    Football

    All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 11 vs. Colorado

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17161243
    Football

    Week 12 AP Poll: UCLA Expectedly Absent, Pac-12 Focus Narrows

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17162008
    Football

    UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins' Comeback Win Over the Buffaloes

    Nov 14, 2021
    IMG_1675
    Football

    WATCH: Quentin Lake, Stephan Blaylock on UCLA Shutting Out Colorado in Second Half, Journey to Bowl

    Nov 14, 2021