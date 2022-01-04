Arizona State Backs Out of Game Versus UCLA Men's Basketball, Bruins Looking For Replacement

The Bruins may have to wait a little while longer to return to the hardwood.

While it was COVID-19 protocols on No. 5 UCLA men's basketball's (8-1) side that led to the team's cancelations over the past month, Arizona State (5-7) is now facing issues with the virus and has been forced to back out of the game scheduled for Wednesday. The contest between the Bruins and Sun Devils was initially supposed to be played Jan. 1, but the rescheduled date was announced Sunday once it seemed both teams were in the clear heath-wise.

UCLA is looking for a new team to play this week.

If a last-minute opponent does not appear, the Bruins' next game will be on the road against Cal on Saturday.

The last time UCLA played a game was Dec. 11 against Marquette, meaning this break 28 days long. According to research provided by the Los Angeles Times, that will be the longest midseason break between contests for the Bruins at least as far back as 1945-1946 – the furthest back the team's game-by-game records go.

Of course, UCLA never had to play during a pandemic before last year. Even last season, the only games the Bruins missed were either at the fault of their opponents or the referees.

UCLA's issues with COVID-19 this season began when Washington had to call off its game against them on Dec. 5. The virus worked its way into the Bruins' facility on Dec. 15, when coach Mick Cronin was caught in protocols and the game against Alabama State was canceled later that date.

Games against North Carolina and Cal Poly were the next to go, and then the games scheduled for last weekend against Arizona and Arizona State were postponed.

The Bruins' game against Stanford scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to COVID-19 issues on the Cardinal's side, but UCLA still found a way to keep a game on the schedule by welcoming back the Sun Devils on Wednesday.

That game will not be played as scheduled as a result of Arizona State's recent run in with COVID protocols, though, bringing UCLA's total number of unplayed games to eight since the start of December.

UCLA is welcome to playing a nonconference opponent prior to Saturday's game against Cal, should that possibility present itself.

