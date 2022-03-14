Skip to main content
'Bleav in UCLA': Instant Reactions to Selection Sunday, Bruins' Loss to Arizona

'Bleav in UCLA': Instant Reactions to Selection Sunday, Bruins' Loss to Arizona

UCLA men's basketball got handed a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament after losing to the Wildcats in the Pac-12 championship game Saturday.

(Bleav Podcast Network)

UCLA men's basketball got handed a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament after losing to the Wildcats in the Pac-12 championship game Saturday.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed react to UCLA men's basketball earning an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament on Sunday, with the Bruins picking up a No. 4 seed and getting set up with a first round matchup against No. 13 seed Akron. UCLA may have been in a position to earn a No. 3 seed, but they might have had one locked up if they had closed things out against Arizona in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Saturday.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

USATSI_17773763
Women's Basketball

UCLA Women's Basketball Accepts Bid to WNIT After Missing Out on NCAA Tournament

By Sam Connon9 hours ago
USATSI_17885783
Men's Basketball

UCLA Men's Basketball Earns No. 4 Seed in NCAA Tournament, Will Face Akron in First Round

By Sam Connon12 hours ago
67A20A17-2DC4-4C0F-97C2-3445CB49BE15
Men's Basketball

NCAA Tournament Selection Show Preview 2022: Info, Bracketology, How to Watch

By Sam ConnonMar 13, 2022
IMG_4130
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Mick Cronin, Jaime Jaquez, Jules Bernard on UCLA Men's Basketball Losing to Arizona

By Sam ConnonMar 13, 2022
USATSI_17885717
Men's Basketball

UCLA Men's Basketball Falls to Arizona in Pac-12 Championship Game

By Sam ConnonMar 12, 2022
0142riverside_bball_22
Baseball

UCLA Baseball Drops Pac-12 Opener to Crosstown Rival USC

By Benjamin RoyerMar 12, 2022
USATSI_17884141
Men's Basketball

UCLA vs. Arizona Pac-12 Championship: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

By Sam ConnonMar 12, 2022
IMG_4118
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Mick Cronin, Jaime Jaquez, Tyger Campbell on UCLA Men's Basketball Beating USC

By Sam ConnonMar 12, 2022