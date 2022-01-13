UCLA vs. Oregon: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

For the first time in the Mick Cronin era, the Bruins will welcome the Ducks into Pauley Pavilion, only there won't be many fans there to see it go down.

WHO: UCLA vs. Oregon

DATE: Thursday, Jan. 13

TIME: 6:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN – Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Bill Walton (analyst)

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. TBD, XM Ch. 197, SXM App Ch. 969 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -11 (-110), Oregon +11 (-118)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-654), Oregon (+400)*

OVER/UNDER: O 142 (-110), U 142 (-118)*

UCLA is the No. 3 team in the country according to both the AP and Coaches Polls. Oregon opened the year at No. 13 in the AP Poll but quickly tumbled out and hasn't received votes in well over a month.

The latest KenPom ratings have the Bruins at No. 11 and the Ducks at No. 60, while the NET Rankings slot UCLA in at No. 19 and Oregon at No. 91.

UCLA has gotten off to a 10-1 start to this season, losing to then-No. 1 Gonzaga after opening the season 5-0, then recovering with a road win over UNLV, a home win against Colorado and a road win over Marquette before a 26-day COVID-19 hiatus. The Bruins returned to action with a 96-78 win over Long Beach State and home, then went up to Cal and beat the Golden Bears 60-52.

The Bruins are averaging 80.5 points per game and allowing 65.5.

Oregon is 9-6 so far in 2021, stumbling out of the gates with neutral site losses to BYU, St. Mary's and Houston in November. Things didn't get much better when the Ducks opened conference play, as they fell to Arizona State in overtime and Stanford on the road a few days later. Since then, Oregon is 4-1, with the only loss coming by single-digits to No. 1 Baylor and then wins coming over Portland, Pepperdine, Utah and Oregon State.

The Ducks are averaging points per game 71.7 and allowing 66.8.

During the 2020-2021 season, UCLA and Oregon faced off just once in Pac-12 play since the Pac-12 referees and Ducks each had COVID-19 issues that disrupted previously scheduled matchups. The Bruins therefore had to go to Eugene on short notice, and they lost 82-74 despite keeping it close through 30 minutes.

This is a very different Oregon team coming to Pauley Pavilion, though – even if the Bruin faithful won't be allowed into the arena due to recent health and safety policy changes.

The Bruins opened the year with all five starters and the whole bench returning from last year's Final Four team, and even though forward Cody Riley and guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. have sustained injuries, they are back at full strength with center Myles Johnson and guard/forward Peyton Watson now coming off the bench as reinforcements.

Johnny Juzang is the top scorer so far this season with 16.0 points per game, while Jaquez, Jules Bernard and Tyger Campbell are averaging 14.1, 13.0 and 12.8 a night, respectively. Campbell has the most assists per game with 4.7, and Johnson is leading the team with 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Guard Will Richardson is Oregon's leading scorer at 13.4 points per game, and he also leads the way with 3.5 assists per game and a 44.3% 3-point percentage. Guards Jacob Young and De'Vion Harmon are the only other two Ducks who average double-digit points per game, while guard Eric Williams, forward Quincy Guerrier and center N'Faly Dante all average just over 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

That trio all shoots 60% or worse from the charity stripe, though, and the Ducks rank 342nd in the nation in free throw percentage as a result.

Cronin is now in his 19th season as a head coach, and he has an all-time record of 416-194 with 12 NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Murray State, Cincinnati and UCLA. Dana Altman is now in his 33rd season as a head coach on the opposite bench, and he has an all-time record of 699-359 with 15 NCAA tournament appearances and one Final Four berth across stints at Marshall, Kansas State, Creighton and Oregon.

UCLA is 90-37 all-time against Oregon, winning each of the last three head-to-head matchups that took place in Westwood.

