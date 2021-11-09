UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

The Bruins will open up their season against the Roadrunners at home, looking to tip off a a championship campaign that brings home banner No. 12.

WHO: UCLA vs. Cal State Bakersfield

DATE: Tuesday, Nov. 9

TIME: 8 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Networks – Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 1150, Sirius Ch. 158, XM Ch. 197, SXM App 959 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -22.5 (-110), CSU Bakersfield +22.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-2500), CSU Bakersfield (+1100)*

OVER/UNDER: O 135 (-110), U 135 (-110)*

UCLA is the No. 2 team in the country according to both the AP and Coaches Polls, and is the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 conference. CSU Bakersfield came in at No. 5 in the Big West Preseason Media Poll and No. 6 in the conference's coaches poll, although one of the 11 media members picked them to win the title this year.

The Bruins went 22-10 last season, including an 11-1 record at home. Over the past five seasons, they are 67-13 at home. UCLA finished off last season by making a run from the First Four to the Final Four, narrowly losing to then-undefeated Gonzaga on a buzzer-beater in overtime.

The Roadrunners went 15-11 last season, including a 6-6 record on the road. Over the past four seasons, they have played 10 games against high major programs, all of which were on the road and all of which they lost. CSU Bakersfield is 18-39 on the road as a whole in that span.

UCLA won its preseason exhibition game against Chico State 100-61 on Thursday. CSU Bakersfield won its preseason exhibition game against San Diego Christian 100-68.

With all five starters and the whole bench returning from last year's Final Four team, the Bruins bring back more experience and production than any other team in the country. The Roadrunners lost last year's leading scorer and lone All-Big West First Team member, Taze Moore, to the transfer portal over the offseason, but they bring back three of the four players who scored more than 8.0 points per game for them last year – guards Justin Elder-Davis, Justin McCall and Shaun Williams.

Mick Cronin is entering his 19th season as a head coach, and he has an all-time record of 406-193 with 12 NCAA tournament appearance across stints at Murray State, Cincinnati and UCLA. Rod Barnes is entering his 23rd season as a head coach on the opposite bench, and he has an all-time record of 349-341 with four NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Ole Miss, Georgia State and CSU Bakersfield.

UCLA is 2-0 all-time against CSU Bakersfield, with both contests being played at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins won the first-ever meeting 75-64 in 2009 and most recently secured a 75-66 victory over the Roadrunners on Nov. 29, 2017.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

