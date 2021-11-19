Skip to main content
    November 19, 2021
    ESPN's Dick Vitale Set to Return From Cancer Treatment, Announce UCLA-Gonzaga Rematch
    Publish date:

    ESPN's Dick Vitale Set to Return From Cancer Treatment, Announce UCLA-Gonzaga Rematch

    The matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country will be accompanied by one of the Worldwide Leader's most familiar voices.
    Author:

    The matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country will be accompanied by one of the Worldwide Leader's most familiar voices.

    One of the most storied announcers in sports will return to announce a battle between the top-two teams in the country next week.

    College basketball color commentator Dick Vitale has not appeared on an ESPN broadcast so far this season, as the 82-year-old has been receiving treatment and chemotherapy for Lymphoma for the past month. Through his Twitter account, Vitale has kept fans updated through his medical experiences, spreading awareness for what it is like to undergo cancer treatment.

    Last week, his doctors gave him a surprise dose of good news – if chemotherapy went well on Tuesday, they would clear him for getting back in front of the camera once again.

    On Thursday, Vitale received the go-ahead, and now he will travel to Las Vegas for the much-anticipated Final Four rematch between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA men’s basketball, calling the game courtside alongside play-by-play commentator Dave O’Brien.

    “Given all that he’s going through, this is especially meaningful for Dick to be back calling games,” said Chairman of ESPN Jimmy Pitaro in a statement. “He has our full support, and we can’t wait to hear his unmistakable combination of energy and insight on this highly anticipated matchup of the nation’s top two teams.”

    Read More

    Having started his treatment earlier in November, Vitale’s current chemotherapy plan will last six months. This clearance will allow for the storied basketball personality to broadcast across the country whilst still receiving the medical resources needed.

    Vitale started his preparation for Tuesday’s game between UCLA and Gonzaga right away, sharing a tweet Friday about his conversations with both coaches. Vitale went on to say that coach Mark Few raved about his senior guard Andrew Nembhard, and that coach Mick Cronin loves the toughness and mentality of his veteran team.

    The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member first started calling games for ESPN when the network launched in 1979, and now he has reached upwards of a thousand games wearing a headset. Tuesday’s primetime contest will be yet another page in his illustrious career.

    So when the Bruins and Bulldogs tip off Tuesday night at 7 p.m., one of the most iconic voices in sports will officially be back, baby.

