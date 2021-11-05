Fans Return to Pauley Pavilion in UCLA Men's Basketball's Exhibition Win Over Chico State

It had been 614 days since fans last got to watch the Bruins take the court at Pauley Pavilion.

That night, it took a second-half comeback for UCLA to best Arizona, and it ended with some clutch floaters and free throws in the final minutes. The entire team ran over to the student section on the baseline when the final buzzer sounded, and they all got swarmed by their rowdy and raucous supporters with their Pac-12 title hopes still alive heading into the season finale.

It's been a long road since then – it started with a buzzer-beater loss to USC that cost them the conference title, followed by a global pandemic, a miracle Final Four run, an iconic loss to then-undefeated Gonzaga in Indianapolis and so on and so forth.

So even though Thursday night's contest didn't technically count, the packed student section's chants and cheers once again echoed through the rafters after over 18 months of unprecedented silence.

No. 2 UCLA men's basketball handled Chico State in an exhibition matchup, marking the unofficial start to the 2021-2022 season in Westwood with a 100-61 win. One of the main storylines with the Bruins squad is all the returning talent, with all five starters and 10 rotation players from last year's March Madness team all coming back for another go at it, but not all of them were here for that Arizona game at the end of the 2020 season.

So it wasn't just five-star freshman guard/forward Peyton Watson and Rutgers transfer center Myles Johnson who got introduced to the UCLA faithful for the first time – March Madness hero Johnny Juzang got his first round of applause from his home crowd as well.

While the stats the three new faces picked up won't count towards their season averages or any awards consideration, they still made their mark on the box score in big ways.

Johnson scored 12 points and racked up 9 rebounds and 2 blocks, while Watson put up 7 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks. Juzang had the second-most points on the team with 17, over half of which came in the second half when he went a perfect 3-of-3 from deep.

It was guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. who led the way in scoring, however.

Jaquez posted 11 points and 7 rebounds in that Arizona game almost two years ago, the last time he appeared in front of fans at Pauley, but it was his buzzer-beater against Arizona State two nights before that that made him a fan favorite and cult hero.

Since then, Jaquez helped force overtime against Michigan State in the 2021 First Four, then continued to pour it in throughout the rest of the NCAA tournament. The scoring bug followed him back to Westwood, and Jaquez scored a team-high 21 on Thursday.

UCLA led just 31-21 at one point in the first half, immediately followed by a few steals and scores and an isolation slam by Watson that helped the Bruins end the first half on an 8-0 run. After Juzang drilled a 3 to start the second, UCLA slowly grew its lead from 21 to as many as 39 before the final buzzer.

Watson's dunk got the crowd buzzing, but the loudest they got all night was probably after walk-on Russell Stong's desperation 3-pointer in the final minute.

Everyone got in on the fun, and it was only the start to a full season of fans in the stands at Pauley Pavilion.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated