UCLA Basketball: Former All-American Bruin To Be Honored By His First NBA Team

Former UCLA Bruins superstar point guard Baron Davis is going to get his flowers from his first-ever NBA franchise, the Charlotte Hornets.

During a decorated Bruins career, the 6'3" vet, a Los Angeles native and an alum of Santa Monica's famed Crossroads School, was a Pac-10 All-Freshman Teamer and the Pac-10 Freshman of the Year in 1998, as well as an All-Pac-10 First Teamer and a Third-Team All-American during his sophomore season in '99.

He declared for the league that spring, and was selected by Charlotte with the third pick in that draft. He was honored as a two-time All-Star and an All-NBA Third Team selection while starring with the Charlotte-turned-New Orleans Hornets.

Davis was flipped to the Golden State Warriors at the February 2005 trade deadline, then enjoyed stints with the Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks through the 2011-12 season. His career ended unceremoniously when he tore his right ACL and MCL during a 2012 playoff game for New York. He attempted a comeback with the Philadelphia 76ers' NBAGL affiliate, the then-Delaware 87ers (now the Blue Coats), in 2016.

The Hornets, while celebrating their 35th anniversary as a franchise this season, announced via a press release that they would be commemorating Davis' contributions to the team with a special commemorative night on Saturday, November 18th.