Former Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Stops By UCLA Men's Basketball Practice

A special visitor with LA ties came through Westwood to share some wisdom he picked up across two decades the Association.

Frank Vogel, who was head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers for three seasons before getting fired in April, made an appearance at UCLA men's basketball's practice on Wednesday. The team posted some pictures from Vogel's check-in on social media, capturing his conversations with coach Mick Cronin and the student-athletes on campus for the summer session.

Vogel won the 2020 NBA Championship with the Lakers, a team many Bruin players grew up rooting for, given that the vast majority of the roster hails from Southern California.

Vogel started his career as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics, then took a job with the Philadelphia 76ers. Vogel eventually took over as the head coach of the Indiana Pacers in 2011, and he also had a brief stint coaching the Orlando Magic.

Across all of his NBA stops, Vogel has coached current or future Hall of Famers in LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Paul Pierce, Allen Iverson, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony in addition to Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic, Antoine Walker, Darren Collison, Rajon Rondo and Danny Granger.

Vogel's time in Los Angeles was cut short after the Lakers finished the 2021-2022 season 33-49. The tumultuous campaign was rife with drama, included reported disagreements between Vogel and Westbrook.

That didn't stop Vogel from stopping by the Russell Westbrook Court at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center just across town, though.

UCLA's official team practices started earlier in the week, and the team has shared additional photos of some of the new faces finally suiting up in blue and gold. McDonald's All-Americans Amari Bailey and Adem Bona have showed off their athleticism and next-level vertical leaps, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Will McClendon appear to be slowly working their way back to action after respective surgeries.

PHOTO COURTESY OF UCLA MEN'S BASKETBALL/TWITTER