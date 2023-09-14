UCLA Basketball: Former Pac-10 First Team Bruin Talks Being Passed Over In Draft

As part of an expansive new conversation with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, former All-Pac-10 First Team UCLA Bruins point guard Baron Davis spoke about the disappointment he felt when he was passed over by the first two teams selecting in the 1999 NBA draft, the summer after his sophomore season.

"I talk to Steve Francis about this all the time," Davis explained. "I thought I was going to go No. 2. I believe the trades happening at No. 2 weren’t going down. I was all up in my agent’s office all the way until the draft, so I kind of knew where everyone was going in the draft."

Francis, a point guard out of the University of Maryland, was selected with the No. 2 pick that year (big man Elton Brand was the top choice), and had his draft rights flipped from the Vancouver Grizzlies to the Houston Rockets. Francis would go on to be named the Co-Rookie of the Year and a three-time All-Star. Davis was selected with the No. 3 pick by the Charlotte Hornets.

"I remember eavesdropping on a call with Arn Tellem, and [then-Hornets head coach] Paul [Silas] was like, 'Well, f*ck it. He can go overseas. I’m still going to draft him (laughs).' I was like, 'I’m not going to be in Charlotte.' He was like, 'That’s fine. I’m still drafting your a**. You don’t have to come if you don’t want to, but I’m drafting you. If you’re at No. 3, I’m taking you.' That was one of the best moves of my life. To be coached by Silas and have another father figure and role model. I never saw what that looked like as a father and a coach at that level. It was a blessing to go to the Hornets and live in Charlotte. One of my closest relationships is Senator Marshall Rauch. He turned 100. He was my financial guru. He sat me down and taught me about finances, partners, bonds, and everything you can imagine."

Davis was named to two All-Star teams while with the Hornets, though his second All-Star appearance happened after the team had relocated and rebranded as the New Orleans Hornets (they're now the Pelicans, while the then-Charlotte Bobcats have now reclaimed the "Hornets" moniker).