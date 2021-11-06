Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Game-by-Game UCLA Men's Basketball Predictions 2021-2022
    Publish date:

    The Bruins are trying to win their first regular season Pac-12 title since 2013 while pursing a second-straight Final Four bid.
    Author:

    Hopes haven't by this high for the Bruins in quite some time.

    No. 2 UCLA men's basketball will start its season against Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday, just a couple months after a surprise run to the Final Four cut short by an iconic half-court buzzer beater by then-undefeated Gonzaga. Every player who took the court in that NCAA tournament is back for the Bruins, and they're all stacked up to take on one of their roughest schedules in years.

    Coach Mick Cronin mapped out a gauntlet of a nonconference slate, with a matchup against recent national champions Villanova the first to stand out. After a Final Four rematch versus the Bulldogs, the Bruins will also have to take on UNLV, North Carolina and Marquette before the start of Pac-12 play. While UCLA is the favorite to win the conference, Arizona, Oregon and USC all project to be potential challengers in their path.

    Read More

    To take on the road ahead are March Madness standouts Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez Jr., who are joined by Tyger Campbell, Jules Bernard and Cody Riley to re-form the same starting five that trudged through the tournament last spring. In addition to bringing back to whole bench, five-star wing Peyton Watson and Rutgers transfer center Myles Johnson have been tossed into the mix as well.

    With the roster packed with talent and experience and a handful of marquee matchups coming up, here is how All Bruins thinks things will go down on the hardwood this season.

    Nov. 9 vs. CSU Bakersfield: Win

    Record to Date: 1-0

    Nov. 12 vs. Villanova: Loss

    Record to Date: 1-1

    Nov. 15 vs. Long Beach State: Win

    Record to Date: 2-1

    Nov. 17 vs. North Florida: Win

    Record to Date: 3-1

    Nov. 22 vs. Bellarmine: Win

    Record to Date: 4-1

    Nov. 23 vs. Gonzaga: Win

    Record to Date: 5-1

    Nov. 27 vs. UNLV: Win

    Record to Date: 6-1

    Dec. 1 vs. Colorado: Win

    Record to Date: 7-1 (1-0 Pac-12)

    Dec. 5 vs. Washington: Win

    Record to Date: 8-1 (2-0 Pac-12)

    Dec. 11 vs. Marquette: Win

    Record to Date: 9-1

    Dec. 15 vs. Alabama State: Win

    Record to Date: 10-1

    Dec. 18 vs. North Carolina: Loss

    Record to Date: 10-2

    Dec. 22 vs. Cal Poly: Win

    Record to Date: 11-2

    Dec. 30 vs. Arizona: Win

    Record to Date: 12-2 (3-0 Pac-12)

    Jan. 1 vs. Arizona State: Win

    Record to Date: 13-2 (4-0 Pac-12)

    Jan. 6 vs. Stanford: Win

    Record to Date: 14-2 (5-0 Pac-12)

    Jan. 8 vs. California: Win

    Record to Date: 15-2 (6-0 Pac-12)

    Jan. 13 vs. Oregon: Win

    Record to Date: 16-2 (7-0 Pac-12)

    Jan. 15 vs. Oregon State: Win

    Record to Date: 17-2 (8-0 Pac-12)

    Jan. 20 vs. Utah: Win

    Record to Date: 18-2 (9-0 Pac-12)

    Jan. 22 vs. Colorado: Loss

    Record to Date: 18-3 (9-1 Pac-12)

    Jan. 27 vs. California: Win

    Record to Date: 19-3 (10-1 Pac-12)

    Jan. 29 vs. Stanford: Win

    Record to Date: 20-3 (11-1 Pac-12)

    Feb. 3 vs. Arizona: Win

    Record to Date: 21-3 (12-1 Pac-12)

    Feb. 5 vs. Arizona State: Win

    Record to Date: 22-3 (13-1 Pac-12)

    Feb. 12 vs. USC: Loss

    Record to Date: 22-4 (13-2 Pac-12)

    Feb. 17 vs. Washington State: Win

    Record to Date: 23-4 (14-2 Pac-12)

    Feb. 19 vs. Washington: Win

    Record to Date: 24-4 (15-2 Pac-12)

    Feb. 24 vs. Oregon: Loss

    Record to Date: 24-5 (15-3 Pac-12)

    Feb. 26 vs. Oregon State: Win

    Record to Date: 25-5 (16-3 Pac-12)

    March. 5 vs. USC: Win

    Record to Date: 26-5 (17-3 Pac-12)

    From there, the Bruins will be the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament and win all three of their contests in Las Vegas to take home both conference championships before the start of March Madness.

    Going 29-5 would more than likely net the Bruins a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament – probably a bit of a disappointment considering the preseason expectations, but still the highest seed the program has earned since 2008.

    Trying to predict what happens in an environment as chaotic and wild as the NCAA tournament four months ahead of time is a fool's game, so all we'll say is that UCLA will have put itself in a prime position to secure banner No. 12.

