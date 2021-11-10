Guard Jaylen Clark Returns for UCLA Men's Basketball Season Opener vs. CSU Bakersfield

One of the Bruins most primed for a breakout season has healed right in time for tip-off.

No. 2 UCLA men's basketball guard Jaylen Clark is back in uniform for Tuesday night's season opener against Cal State Bakersfield. A UCLA Athletics spokesperson told All Bruins that Clark had been battling a head cold, but Clark was one of the first players out of the tunnel and was fully participating in that pregame shootaround.

Clark had been dealing with concussion-like symptoms that held him out of the exhibition game against Chico State on Nov. 4, and he had been put in concussion protocol the week prior after running into another player.

Clark spoke with the media on Nov. 1, after he had been cleared from concussion protocol and participated in UCLA's secret scrimmage against San Diego State on Oct. 30. Although he would be ruled as day-to-day with concussion-like symptoms a few days later, Clark said he was doing fine at the time.

"It was nothing, just got hit in the head," Clark said. "But I'm good now, so it's cool."

Coach Mick Cronin said that before he spent a week in concussion protocol, Clark was knocking on the door of the starting lineup.

”Before Jaylen Clark got hurt, it was going to be hard to keep him off the floor,” Cronin said. “I’m sure nobody’s had him penciled in, but I promise you, before he went out, I was wondering how I was going to keep him off the floor.”

Clark also missed practice Monday, dribbling on the side while the rest of his teammates stretched, warmed up, shot around and participated in drills.

With the time he's spent off the court, it remains to be seen how many minutes Clark will get in his first game back. Clark is capable of guarding all five positions on defense, and he can play on the wing or down low on offense.

UCLA and CSU Bakersfield tip off in Pauley Pavilion at 8 p.m.

