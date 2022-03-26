Jaime Jaquez Jr. Active For UCLA Men's Basketball's Sweet 16 Matchup vs. UNC

After a full week of speculation, the Bruins have gotten the news they wanted.

Guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. will be active for No. 4 seed UCLA men's basketball's (27-7, 15-5 Pac-12) Sweet 16 showdown with fellow blue blood No. 8 seed North Carolina (26-9, 15-5 ACC) on Friday. Jaquez is officially part of the starting five just six days removed from spraining his right ankle, a health issue that has popped up time and time again this season.

The Bruins announced Jaquez was day-to-day not long after their Round of 32 win, which Jaquez left in the second half with that ankle sprain. When the team got to Philadelphia on Thursday, both Jaquez and coach Mick Cronin said he had the same designation.

Cronin virtually confirmed Jaquez would be suiting up Thursday afternoon, although he did temper fans' and his own expectations by emphasizing how much of a question mark his health was before practice.

"Jaime is going to try, guys, I can tell you," Cronin said. "Unless something goes bad today, I would think he's going to try. The question is can he be effective?"

During the first 15 minutes of practice that were open to the media Thursday, Jaquez was a full participant. The junior went through stretches and warm ups in the opening period, then was part of the first group in a full-court offense drill, hitting a few layups and a straightaway 3-pointer.

Jaquez's injury troubles actually started with a possible concussion in the first half against Colorado on Dec. 1, but he didn't miss any time after sitting out for the remainder of that win. A month later, however, Jaquez sprained his ankle against Long Beach State, and he did not play against Oregon State the next week.

Another ankle injury against Stanford limited him to seven minutes in that contest on Jan. 29, but that one didn't cost him any additional appearances.

Jaquez continued to play with braces on both ankles, and Cronin limited him to 17 minutes against Washington. There was a three-game stretch in mid-February where Jaquez averaged just 4.3 points per game, but he has since reinvented his game to become more of a post presence and lift UCLA to multiple wins almost singlehandedly.

Even with all the injuries, Jaquez made the All-Pac-12 First Team and All-Pac-12 Defensive Team while also being named a top-five finalist for the Julius Erving Award that goes to the nation's top small forward.

Taking out the four regular season games Jaquez left early or was heavily load managed in, he is averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game on the year. UCLA has won seven out of eight games, and Jaquez is averaging 20.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 52.8% from the field in those contests.

During the Bruins' Final Four run in 2021, Jaquez averaged 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals a night on 49% shooting from 2 and 45% from 3.

Jaquez has done his best to replicate those numbers again this March, averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game through the first two rounds of the 2022 NCAA tournament. He was UCLA's second-leading scorer against both No. 13 seed Akron and No. 5 seed St. Mary's.

With tipoff against North Carolina coming up momentarily and Jaquez officially active, the Camarillo native will have a chance to boost those averages and get UCLA into the Elite Eight for the second year in a row.

