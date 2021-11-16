Johnny Juzang, Jules Bernard Lead UCLA Men's Basketball to Shootout Win Over Long Beach State

Two high-scoring duos helped their teams rack up the points, and it was the Bruins' pairing who led their team to victory.

No. 2 UCLA men's basketball (3-0) outlasted Long Beach State (1-1) in a 100-79 shootout victory at Pauley Pavilion late Monday night. Guards Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard led the Bruins in scoring with 25 and 22 points, respectively, powering the team to their best offensive output in a non-overtime game since Jan. 6, 2018.

The 47 combined points from Juzang and Bernard wasn't actually the most by a pair of teammates Monday night, though, as Beach guards Joel Murray and Colin Slater went for 57 between the two of them.

The back-and-forth scoring affair between those four players kept the scoreboard operators busy throughout the night, but UCLA got more production from its supporting cast en route to the victory.

Outside of a 1:11 stretch midway through the first half when the Bruins went up by as many as nine points, the teams were never separated by more than six points before halftime. UCLA went into the break up 48-45, on pace to allow 90 points, which would have been the most the Bruins had given up in regulation under coach Mick Cronin.

The vast majority of the Beach's early offensive production came from Murray and Slater. The duo combined for 37 points on 16-of-19 shooting in the first half, and Murray hit his first shot of the second half to get up to 22 points across his first 18 minutes on the court.

UCLA answered that early second half field goal by Murray with a 7-0 run, extending its lead into double digits for the first time all night. When Slater got LBSU back on the board with a 3-pointer, guard Jules Bernard answered with a long ball of his own.

The Bruins' ability to pull away wasn't tied to Murray and Slater missing shots – they still went 7-of-11 from the field in the second half.

"This game is not gonna ease my pain of horrendous defense, but you’ve got to give those guys credit for scoring," Cronin said.

Instead, UCLA simply outscored LBSU in a shootout, thanks in large part to their overall advantage in possessions.

The Beach coughed the ball up 25 times compared to the Bruins' eight, and UCLA took advantage by outscoring LBSU 38-15 off of those turnovers. And even with forward Cody Riley out and center Myles Johnson stuck in foul trouble, the Bruins beat the Beach on the offensive boards and won the second-chance point battle 13-5.

With all of those extra scoring opportunities, it wasn't just Juzang and Bernard who got in on the action.

Guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points, while guard Tyger Campbell chipped in 15. Guard Jaylen Clark went for 10 and guard David Singleton dropped eight.

Taking out the the scoring efforts of each team's top pair, the Bruins outscored the Beach 53-22.

UCLA will return to Pauley Pavilion to close out its season-opening homestand against North Florida on Wednesday night.

