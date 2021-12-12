Lockdown First Half Powers UCLA Men's Basketball to Road Win Over Marquette

If the Bruins were jetlagged, they didn't show it Saturday night in Milwaukee.

No. 4 UCLA men's basketball (8-1) ran out to a big lead and held on to defeat Marquette (8-3), coming away with a 67-56 victory on the road. The Bruins held the Golden Eagles to their second-worst shooting performance of the young season, and thanks to guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s best offensive output of the year, they were able to ride the wave and finish with a win.

Jaquez was doing work from beyond the arc, in the post and at the elbow, ending the game with 24 points, and perhaps his 7-of-12 performance from the charity stripe could be attributed to a stressful and sleepless night on his way into town.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the primetime showdown was supposed to be a matinee, but UCLA's team plane had a crack in the windshield and had to make an emergency landing in Denver. The teams agreed to push the game back a few hours to account for the Bruins' travel woes, and the visiting team ended up on top at the end of the bout despite the long night in the air.

The only other time UCLA failed to break 70 points this season, they lost to Gonzaga by 20. This time around, the Bruins' lack of success putting the ball in the basket outside of Jaquez didn't come back to bite them, as their defense allowed fewer than 65 points for the third game in a row.

UCLA created separation early, and they did so by boasting a one-sided advantage from beyond the arc. The Bruins opened the night 5-of-8 from long range, while the Golden Eagles went 1-of-15 on 3-pointers during that same stretch.

Even with Marquette hitting a couple 3s in the final moments of the opening period, UCLA was still outshooting them 46.2% to 21.1% from deep. The Bruins' offense was flowing, as 10 of their 12 first-half field goals came off assists.

Jaquez Jr. led the charge with 14 points in the first half, making up for guard Johnny Juzang's two points and three turnovers. Jaquez hit three 3-pointers, while guard Tyger Campebll hit two before the break.

The Bruins were up by as many as 23 points before the Golden Eagles closed the first half on an 11-2 run. Before that stretch, Marquette had scored just 10 points in the opening 17 minutes of play, putting them on pace for roughly 24 points by the end of the night.

The Golden Eagles far exceeded that mark, though, carrying their late-half momentum into the second, where they kept things relatively close by making the extra passes, hitting 3s and converting on dunks. Marquette opened the second half shooting 4-of-5, and the only reason UCLA was able to prevent a big run was because they shot 4-of-9 while scooping up rebounds on the other end.

Gaining an advantage on the boards was only half the battle though, as it was ultimately the Bruins' defense that turned things back around.

Jaquez jumped an inbound pass and worked the ball around to guard Jules Bernard for a fast break 3, then Juzang stole a skip pass and hit a floater with three defenders around him. Those quick points off turnovers got Juzang back in it after a quiet first half, as he drilled a long 3-pointer from a few feet behind the line to get UCLA's lead back to 22 with just under 15 minutes to play.

Juzang scored 10 points in the second half, giving the Bruins three scorers in double figures by the time the final buzzer sounded.

Forcing turnovers didn't just help Juzang get back into the offense though – it was the difference in Saturday's contest.

UCLA won the points off turnovers battle 19-8, and Campbell's steal and score in the final minutes seemed to create enough of a cushion to hold off a Marquette comeback. When Marquette closed the gap back down to a dozen, the Bruins slowed things down and got it to Jaquez for a dagger midrange jumper.

From there, all it took was free throws for the Bruins to ice things and secure the win away from home.

UCLA's next contest will tip off Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion against Alabama State. That game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks and is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

