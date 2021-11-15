UCLA vs. Long Beach State: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

Wedged in between high-profile matchups against Villanova and Gonzaga, the Bruins will continue their season-opening homestand against the Beach.

WHO: UCLA vs. Long Beach State

DATE: Monday, Nov. 15

TIME: 8 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Networks – Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play), Bill Walton (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 84, XM Ch. 84, SXM App 84 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -26.5 (-110), Long Beach State +26.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-3333), Long Beach State (+1200)*

OVER/UNDER: O 147.5 (-110), U 147.5 (-110)*

UCLA is the No. 2 team in the country according to both the AP and Coaches Polls, and was the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12. Long Beach State came in at No. 6 in the Big West preseason media poll.

The Bruins went 22-10 last season, including an 11-1 record at home. Dating back to the start of the 2016-2017 season, they are 69-13 at home. UCLA finished off last season by making a run from the First Four to the Final Four, narrowly losing to then-undefeated Gonzaga on a buzzer-beater in overtime.

The Beach went 6-12 last season, including a 1-8 record on the road. Over the past five seasons, they are 18-48 on the road. Long Beach State made it to the second round of the Big West tournament last March before losing to UC Santa Barbara.

UCLA won its preseason exhibition game against Chico State 100-61 on Nov. 4, then came right back out on Tuesday to beat Cal State Bakersfield 95-58 in the regular season opener. Up next was a matchup with then-No. 4 Villanova, which the Bruins won 86-77 in overtime.

Long Beach State won its preseason exhibition against Biola 82-65, then got the victory in its season opener versus Idaho 95-89 in overtime.

The Bruins opened the year with all five starters and the whole bench returning from last year's Final Four team, but reserve big man Mac Etienne suffered a potential season-ending right knee injury in practice and forward Cody Riley sprained his left knee Tuesday and is set to be re-evaluated this week. Leading scorers Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jules Bernard and Tyger Campbell are all returning to carry the load, with Jaylen Clark, David Singleton and Jake Kyman coming off the bench, Rutgers center Myles Johnson transferring in during the offseason and five-star freshman wing Peyton Watson joining the fray as well.

Juzang is the top scorer so far this season with 22 points per game, while Jaquez and Bernard are both averaging 17.5 a night.

The Beach are without their top-three scorers from a year ago, and they have just one player taller than 6-foot-9. Guard Joel Murray led the team with 28 points in their season-opener in his first game since transferring in from West Texas A&M and four other players scored in double figures as well.

Mick Cronin is at the start of his 19th season as a head coach, and he has an all-time record of 408-193 with 12 NCAA tournament appearance across stints at Murray State, Cincinnati and UCLA. Dan Monson is now in his 25th season as a head coach on the opposite bench, and he has an all-time record of 388-352 with three NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Gonzaga, Minnesota and Long Beach State.

UCLA is 17-1 all-time against Long Beach State, winning the most recent matchup 69-65 on Nov. 9, 2019 at Pauley Pavilion. The only time the Beach have ever beat the Bruins was on Nov. 29, 2009, which is also the only time the two teams have ever played outside of Westwood.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

