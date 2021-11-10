Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    National Signing Day: UCLA Men's Basketball Secures Amari Bailey, Adem Bona, Dylan Andrews
    Publish date:

    The Bruins got national letters of intent from their three top recruits on the hardwood in this cycle.
    Author:

    The Bruins have officially locked up a trio of top recruits for next season.

    Point guard Dylan Andrews, center Adem Bona and combo guard Amari Bailey all signed their national letters of intent to join UCLA men's basketball for the 2022-2023 season Wednesday, the first day of the November early signing period. The three make up the Bruins' entire 2022 recruiting class at the moment, which currently ranks No. 5 in the country according to 247Sports.

    Andrews was the first to sign, getting set up for a ceremony at Compass Prep (AZ) to sign the papers and put on his UCLA hat early in the morning.

    Andrews is the No. 47 player in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite, while Rivals and ESPN both have him pegged as the No. 51 prospect this year. ESPN and the 247Sports Composite both have Andrews slotted in as a top-10 point guard in the country, with Rivals putting him just a few spots out of that company at No. 12 for his position.

    Rated as a unanimous four-star recruit, Andrews committed to UCLA on April 16. He plays his AAU ball for the Compton Magic, the same program that produced Johnny Juzang, Jaylen Clark, Jules Bernard, Jaylen Hands and several other notable Bruins in recent years.

    Bona was the next future Bruin to make his college destination official around 2:30 p.m., even tagging Andrews in a post a few hours earlier to preview his signing.

    Read More

    Bona made waves when he committed to UCLA over Kentucky on Nov. 1, as he became the highest-rated big man to join the program since Moses Brown in 2018. Bona is the No. 17 overall player according to the 247Sports Composite and No. 18 according to ESPN, earning a five-star rating from both outlets, while Rivals has him at four-stars ranked No. 33.

    The 6-foot-10, 225-pound center out of Prolific Prep (CA) has been heralded as a defensive stalwart and rim protector with high-level athleticism and finishing skills.

    Bailey is the highest-rated and biggest star of the bunch, standing out as Sierra Canyon's (CA) top players amid a wave of elite talent passing through the school. Bailey signed his letter of intent at a ceremony at Sierra Canyon on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

    Bailey is ranked as the No. 2 player in the nation by the 247Sports Composite and Rivals, with ESPN slotting him in at No. 4, and he is a unanimous five-star prospect across the internet. Bailey committed to UCLA on Feb. 17.

    At 6-foot-5, Bailey stands to have a very mature body and game for a player his age From his explosiveness off the dribble to his court vision and ability to finish around the rim, Bailey is a top-tier offensive player who also has all the tools to become a high-level defender at the next level.

    The Bruins' 2022 class could expand to four players with the possible addition of small forward Mark Mitchell, who is heavily considering UCLA and plans to commit in December. Adding the five-star Mitchell to the fray would make the foursome the No. 1 class in the country almost across the board.

