UCLA vs. North Florida: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

Wedged in between high-profile matchups against Villanova and Gonzaga, the Bruins will wrap up their season-opening homestand against the visiting Ospreys.

WHO: UCLA vs. North Florida

DATE: Wednesday, Nov. 17

TIME: 7:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Networks – JB Long (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst)

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 84, XM Ch. 84, SXM App 84 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -26.5 (-110), North Florida +26.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: N/A

OVER/UNDER: O 145.5 (-110), U 145.5 (-110)*

UCLA is the No. 2 team in the country according to both the AP and Coaches Polls, and was the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12. North Florida came in at No. 9 in the Atlantic Sun preseason media and coaches polls.

The Bruins went 22-10 last season, including an 11-1 record at home. Dating back to the start of the 2016-2017 season, they are 70-13 at home. UCLA finished off last season by making a run from the First Four to the Final Four, narrowly losing to then-undefeated Gonzaga on a buzzer-beater in overtime.

The Ospreys went 8-15 last season, including a 3-10 record on the road. Over the past five-plus seasons, they are 23-65 on the road. North Florida made it to the quarterfinals of the ASUN tournament last March before losing to North Alabama.

UCLA is off to a 3-0 start to this season, surrounding its high-profile overtime with over then-No. 4 Villanova with victories against Cal State Bakersfield and Long Beach State. The Bruins are averaging 93.7 points per game and allowing 71.3.

North Florida is already 0-4 in 2021, with three of those losses coming against Power Five teams. They dropped their season-opener 89-74 to Texas Tech, followed by a 64-46 loss to Texas A&M, a 65-51 defeat at the hands of Grand Canyon and a 72-63 loss to Arizona State.

The closest the Ospreys came to a win was against the Sun Devils, as they were down by just three points with 2:28 to play. North Florida is averaging 58.5 points per game and allowing 72.5.

The Bruins opened the year with all five starters and the whole bench returning from last year's Final Four team, but reserve big man Mac Etienne suffered a potential season-ending right knee injury in practice and forward Cody Riley sprained his left knee Nov. 9 and is set to be re-evaluated later this week. Leading scorers Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jules Bernard and Tyger Campbell are all returning to carry the load, with Jaylen Clark, David Singleton and Jake Kyman coming off the bench, Rutgers center Myles Johnson transferring in during the offseason and five-star freshman wing Peyton Watson joining the fray as well.

Juzang is the top scorer so far this season with 23 points per game, while Bernard and Jaquez are averaging 19 and 17.3 a night, respectively.

The Ospreys are returning five of their top-six scorers from a year ago. Forward Carter Hendricksen is leading the way with 15 points and 5.0 rebounds so far this season, and he ranks second on his team with 1.8 assists per game as well. The big man combo of Jonathan Aybar and Jadyn Parker are their only players 6-foot-9 or taller, and they're averaging just 4.6 rebounds per game between them.

Mick Cronin is now in his 19th season as a head coach, and he has an all-time record of 409-193 with 12 NCAA tournament appearance across stints at Murray State, Cincinnati and UCLA. Matthew Driscoll is now in his 13th season as a head coach on the opposite bench, and he has an all-time record of 192-198 with one NCAA tournament appearance during his career at North Florida.

UCLA and North Florida have never gone head-to-head, as the Ospreys just earned Division-I status in 2009. The Bruins are 4-1 all-time against teams currently in the ASUN Conference, with the loss coming to Liberty at Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 29, 2018 – two days before Steve Alford was eventually fired.

