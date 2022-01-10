Pac-12 Awards: Tyger Campbell Earns Player of the Week After Leading UCLA to Wins

The Bruins' floor general has officially earned some recognition out west.

The Pac-12 announced its weekly honors Monday, and No. 3 UCLA men's basketball (2-0) guard Tyger Campbell won the Player of the Week award following his team's wins over Long Beach State and Cal. Campbell is the first Bruin to pick up a conference award since guard Johnny Juzang won the first Player of the Week honor of the season back in November.

Campbell garnered praise for stringing together two very different performances, putting up 11 points and 10 assists with zero turnovers against the Beach before scoring a team-high 17 points versus the Golden Bears.

The Bruins did not have another player nominated for that award or Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, which went to Colorado guard Julian Hammond III.

Campbell averaged 14 points and seven assists per game between the two contests, shooting 61.1% from the field and 62.5% from 3-point range in 31 minutes a night. The point guard also had three steals against Cal, leading the charge for one of UCLA's best defensive outings of the season.

From fadeaways to scoop layups and spot-up 3s, Campbell scored in a variety of ways over the weekend. After shooting 25% from deep last year, Campbell is shooting 50% so far as a redshirt junior, which is good for best in the Pac-12. Campbell and Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovski are the only players in the conference who boast .450/.450/.800 shooting splits on the season.

Campbell is also No. 1 in the Pac-12 with a 4.3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, a mark that ranks third in the nation.

This is the first Pac-12 Player of the Week award Campbell has collected in his career, but he did secure Pac-12 Freshman of the Week in Feb. 2020. That week, Campbell averaged 14 points and 7.5 assists per game on the road against Utah and Colorado, leading UCLA to wins in both contests.

Campbell may not have entered the season with as much national hype as some of his teammates, and he was not named to the Wooden Award midseason watch list alongside Juzang and guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., but he is producing at the same level he was during the Bruins' March Madness run in 2021. Across the Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four, Campbell put up 13.7 points, 4.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 turnovers per game.

So far in the 2021-2022 season, Campbell is averaging 12.8 points, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 turnovers per game. However, his offensive rating of 135.0 is best in the conference and 27 points higher than it was last year, and his 22.0 player efficiency rating is also 6.8 higher than his average mark a season ago.

Campbell and UCLA have two more games this week, with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night versus Oregon and a matchup against Oregon State 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

