UCLA vs. Washington State Pac-12 Tournament: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

The regular season is over and March Madness is just beginning, with the Bruins getting things rolling against the Cougars in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament.

WHO: UCLA vs. Washington State

DATE: Thursday, March 10

TIME: 6 p.m. PT

LOCATION: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: Pac-12 Networks – Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Bill Walton (analyst), Jordan Kent (sideline reporter)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. TBD, XM Ch. TBD, SXM App Ch. TBD – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -7.5 (-105), Washington State +7.5 (-125)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-333), Washington State (+240)*

OVER/UNDER: O 132.5 (-110), U 132.5 (-118)*

UCLA is the No. 13 team in the country according to the AP Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll. Washington State did not receive votes in either poll.

The latest KenPom ratings have the Bruins at No. 8 and the Cougars at No. 53, while the NET Rankings slot UCLA in at No. 11 and Washington State at No. 58. Bracketologists are in agreement that the Bruins are currently in line to be a high No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament, with a few wins possibly bumping them up a seedline or two, while the Cougars will likely have to win the Pac-12 tournament in order to go dancing.

UCLA finished the regular season 23-6, featuring notable wins over Arizona, Villanova, Marquette and USC. Losses to Arizona State and Oregon set the Bruins back in February, but both of those defeats came on the road and their only home loss this year came when fans were not allowed in the stands due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Bruins are averaging 76.7 points per game and allowing 64.3. UCLA boasts the best scoring defense and second-best scoring offense in the Pac-12 while also being in the top five in the nation in limiting their turnovers at just 9.1 per game.

Guard Johnny Juzang is UCLA's top scorer so far this season with 16.7 points per game, while guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr, guard Jules Bernard and guard Tyger Campbell are averaging 13.3, 12.3 and 11.7 a night, respectively. Campbell has the most assists per game with 4.3 and center Myles Johnson has the most rebounds per game with 5.8 while shooting a team-best 61.6% from the field.

Juzang returned from a recent ankle injury to play 31 minutes against USC on Saturday, and that is the extent of the Bruins' injury report.

Washington State came to Las Vegas sitting at 18-13, riding a 5-0 start to nonconference play into an up-and-down Pac-12 slate over the winter. Three of the final four regular season games were Cougar wins, though, and they suffered one-score losses to Stanford, Arizona State, Oregon and USC that could have easily gone the other way.

In the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday, Washington State beat Cal 66-59. It was just the Cougars' second Pac-12 tournament win since 2009.

UCLA beat Washington State 76-56 at Pauley Pavilion on Feb. 17, the worst defeat they took during a five-game losing streak last month.

The Cougars are averaging 72.1 points per game and allowing 65.1. Washington State takes and makes the most 3-pointers in the Pac-12 while also boasting the second-best scoring defense in the conference.

Guard Michael Flowers leads the way with 14.2 points per game, leaning heavily on the 3-ball with 7.4 attempts per game from long range. Guard Tyrell Roberts similarly relies on 3-pointers, hoisting up 6.3 attempts a night en route to 10.9 points per game, while guard Noah Williams uses a more balanced scoring approach to average his 10.1 points per game.

Guard TJ Bamba and center Efe Abogidi, who leads his team with 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, joined Flowers and Roberts by scoring in double figures against Cal on Wednesday.

Forward Mouhamed Gueye missed Wednesday's first round contest after playing in all 31 regular season games, and the status of his recent ankle injury remains up in the air heading into Thursday.

Mick Cronin is now in his 19th season as a head coach, and he has an all-time record of 429-199 with 12 NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Murray State, Cincinnati and UCLA. Andy Enfield is now in his 11th season as a head coach on the opposite bench, and he has an all-time record of 212-164 with no NCAA tournament appearances across his time at Columbia, San Francisco and Washington State.

UCLA is 110-16 against Washington State since 1950, with the Bruins winning eight of the last 10 and three of the last four in the head-to-head series.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated