'Bleav in UCLA': NBA Draft Takeaways, June Men's Basketball Recruiting Developments

Peyton Watson sneaking into the first round gave the Bruins some much-needed juice, while the coaching staff has changed directions on the recruiting trail.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down UCLA men's basketball's showing at the NBA Draft, sorting through how each prospect performed relative to expectations and how they fit with their new teams. The Bruins also brought in Ivo Simovic as a new assistant coach, giving them an immediate boost in international recruiting, while the rest of the staff sent out a handful of offers following the Pangos All-American Camp and Section 7 Tournament.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

