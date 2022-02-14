Skip to main content
'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Lose Crosstown Rivalry Matchup to USC, Ceiling in Question

'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Lose Crosstown Rivalry Matchup to USC, Ceiling in Question

The fifth-straight loss to the Trojans set the Bruins back once again as the blue and gold look to turn things around ahead of March Madness.

(Bleav Podcast Network)

The fifth-straight loss to the Trojans set the Bruins back once again as the blue and gold look to turn things around ahead of March Madness.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down what went wrong in UCLA men's basketball's loss to USC on Saturday, losing on the road and to their crosstown rival for the fifth time in a row in the always-close showdown.

"Bleav in UCLA" is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

Read More

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

4f2632a7f555b7da674e4defc36aa52527a51e0437b4e85f2dc7608fb47a9eaad99c989affbe40a1a4bfd4b2f46416daef8ca45d00281f9572ad22c71cd96060
Men's Basketball

'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Lose Crosstown Rivalry Matchup to USC, Ceiling in Question

35 seconds ago
USATSI_17663541
Football

Super Bowl LVI Set to Boast Slight UCLA Football Flare, Mostly Off the Field

18 hours ago
USATSI_17675496
Men's Basketball

UCLA Men's Basketball Falters Against USC in 5th-Straight Crosstown Rivalry Loss

Feb 13, 2022
IMG_7866
Olympic Sports

UCLA Gymnastics Loses to Stanford Despite Late Beam Push, Another Jordan Chiles 10

Feb 12, 2022
IMG_7015
Women's Basketball

Last-Second And-1 Sinks UCLA Women's Basketball Against Washington State

Feb 12, 2022
USATSI_15684488
Men's Basketball

UCLA vs. USC: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

Feb 12, 2022
AX4I3682
Softball

Holly Azevedo Tosses No-Hitter, UCLA Softball Blows Out CSUN To Open Season

Feb 11, 2022
USATSI_17315061
Men's Basketball

Class Of 2023 Wing Mookie Cook Updates Recruitment, UCLA's Status in Latest SI Blog

Feb 11, 2022