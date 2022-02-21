Skip to main content
'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Score Big Wins Over Washingtons, Defensive Coordinator Thoughts

From Bill McGovern's arrival in Westwood to UCLA men's basketball defending home court, it was a busy week for the Bruins.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed sort through UCLA men's basketball's home wins versus Washington State and Washington from over the weekend, then give some brief thoughts on UCLA football hiring Bill McGovern as defensive coordinator before taking a look at the upcoming Arizona State rematch and the Bruins' path to a high seed in March Madness.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

