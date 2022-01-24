'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Clinch Road Sweep Ahead of Arizona Game, Assorted Football Headlines

Skip to main content
The Bruins are primed for their biggest matchup of the season when the Wildcats come to Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down UCLA men's basketball's tight road wins over Utah and Colorado, setting the Bruins up for a top-10 matchup versus Arizona at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday. There were also a few transfer portal and recruiting notes to touch on, with UCLA football's secondary getting flipped on its head and a few big quarterbacks securing scholarship offers.

